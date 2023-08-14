NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the four analysts covering NuScale Power are now predicting revenues of US$41m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a substantial 131% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 76% to US$0.14. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$88m and losses of US$0.12 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$13.25, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that NuScale Power's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4x annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 155% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect NuScale Power to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on NuScale Power after the downgrade.

