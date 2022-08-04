U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.50
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,713.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,342.25
    +15.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.40
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    -0.66 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0251
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.51 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7570
    -0.2590 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,626.83
    -221.38 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.78
    -11.85 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

NuSpine Chiropractic explodes with growth; announces sale of south Florida territory.

·1 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging brand does it again! NuSpine has awarded the South Florida Area Representative territory, consisting of 33 franchise licenses, bringing the total number of licenses sold to date to 262. The South Florida Area Representative will open 1 clinic within the next 6 months.

NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc.)
NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc.)

"Doctors and investors see the incredible value NuSpine brings to the health and wellness market. Our proven blueprint has been shown to be successful in the marketplace, creating a huge demand for franchise licenses," Ryan Tabloff, Director of Sales and Partner.

NuSpine's model offers personalized and private care, with a high standard of clinical excellence to the patient, creating a significant demand by our patients over the competition. NuSpine is thrilled to bring these critical services to the South Florida communities.

About NuSpine Chiropractic

NuSpine is owned and operated by Chiropractors with more than 30 years of proven, repeatable success. The company prides itself on bringing the highest level of clinical care and education to its patients. The company is making Chiropractic wellness care convenient, affordable, and private while eliminating complicated and costly insurance for patients who are seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness care. NuSpine Franchise Systems, LLC is a franchisor of clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Media contact:

NuSpine Franchise Systems, LLC
Michele Ribar Kuechler
mribarkuechler@nuspinechiropractic.com
480-359-6716

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuspine-chiropractic-explodes-with-growth-announces-sale-of-south-florida-territory-301600522.html

SOURCE NuSpine Franchise Systems, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO: Ocean SUV on track; 400K annual capacity coming by 2024

    Fisker shares are on the move after the company posted an upbeat quarterly financial report.

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Pelosi's Taiwan trip shows US and China aren't ready to fight over 'third rail' of chips

    The entire semiconductor industry seemed to be holding its breath as Nancy Pelosi’s plane made its final approach to Taipei this week. Some in the sector now appear to be exhaling.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • U.S. proposes new consumer protection rules for airline passengers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed new rules to strengthen airline passenger protection and require airlines to provide vouchers that do not expire when passengers are unable to fly for certain pandemic-related reasons. The rules would codify the Transportation Department’s longstanding interpretation that failing to provide refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a U.S. flight constitutes an unfair practice. Those requirements would include offering refunds if airlines made changes that impact departure or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight if passengers did not accept alternative arrangements.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NextEra Energy, American Electric Power, WEC Energy Group and CenterPoint Energy

    NextEra Energy, American Electric Power, WEC Energy Group and CenterPoint Energy are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Airbus Scraps Qatar Airways Jet Deal Amid Paint Spat

    The European plane maker has canceled the airline’s orders for 19 A350 wide-bodies, ending its business with the carrier.

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • Natural Gas Surges With US LNG Export Terminal Set for Fast Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices surged after a key export terminal in Texas reached an agreement with regulators to restart as soon as October after an explosion.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanFreeport LNG, which was shut down in June after a blast, has entered into an agreement with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safe

  • Toyota’s Earnings Miss Estimates. Tesla’s Margins Are Twice as Big.

    The Japanese car company reported its first-quarter results for its fiscal 2023, sending the stock lower.

  • Biden is touting falling gas prices, but is he the reason why? Here’s what experts say

    Gas prices fell for the 48th consecutive day Aug. 2. Is Biden responsible for easing pump prices?

  • Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps

    Oil and gas prices have jumped with Western sanctions on Russia throttling energy supply amid a rebound in demand. Oil is trading about 25% higher since the start of the year and natural gas demand and prices have jumped on hot weather and Russian shortages. Conoco this year will devote $15 billion of cash from operations to shareholder returns, up from $10 billion originally set, it said, joining a parade of big energy companies using the price surge to reward investors.

  • Rosneft says Sakhalin-1 oil, gas project output has not resumed

    Russia accused U.S. energy major ExxonMobil on Thursday of unilaterally stopping oil production at a Pacific joint venture, raising the stakes in a standoff with the western oil company which is pulling out of the country. Western countries and their allies imposed a variety of sanctions on Russia after Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine for a "special military operation". Moscow retaliated by blocking foreign investors assets and seizing them in some cases.

  • More Governments Are Warming to Rare Earths Funding, Lynas Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. said more developed nations could invest in new capacity for the critical minerals, after the US government agreed $120 million of funding for the company’s planned facility there.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanGovernments in Western Europe, the US, and Japan are newly focused on creating mor

  • Insatiable Lithium Demand Fuels Investment Boom in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rocky deserts of Western Australia, a handful of little-known and once-shunned miners are suddenly in vogue as the electric vehicle industry clamors for a metal it can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeExecutives from Australia’s lithium industry were inundated by bankers and brokers

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit soars 125%, announces special dividend

    The Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources said profit in the second quarter more than doubled from a year ago.

  • European Gas Steadies as Gazprom Signals More Turbine Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe reversed losses after Russia signaled that more equipment for the Nord Stream pipeline could be caught up in sanctions-related delays.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThree compressor turbines in Russia are in need of repairs and may be subject to the same sanctions risks as