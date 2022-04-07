U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Nuspire Named in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Security Services

·2 min read

Report identified the evolution of the managed security services market

COMMERCE, Mich., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Security Services (MSS).

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for MSS." - Lewie Dunsworth, Nuspire CEO

The Market Guide for Managed Security Services provides an update of the current MSS definition, description and direction of the market, and recommendations for companies looking to invest in MSS services, including a list of 40 vendors out of 500 in the MSS market.

Key findings in the market guide include:

  • "Managed security services (MSS) providers offer an array of security services that vary from provider to provider. This breadth of service offerings provides wide choice but increasingly overlaps with capabilities offered by other market segments.

  • Differentiation and comparison between MSS providers can be hard for buyers to quantify, as service capabilities and delivery models vary greatly from provider to provider.

  • SaaS security capabilities have taken precedence for many buyers, significantly reducing the requirement to utilize a third-party provider to maintain security technology.

  • Non-security-specific vendors in the IT outsourcing (ITO) and network service provider (NSP) markets commonly offer implementation and management services for security technologies, reducing cost by co-contracting network, desktop and security outsourcing."

"The managed security services market continues to evolve, becoming more complex and challenging to meet client expectations," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "As an MSSP, Nuspire is dedicated to revolutionizing the cybersecurity industry through innovation, operational excellence and client experience. We achieve that by providing simple solutions to complex problems for clients in a variety of industries, sizes, maturity levels and expected outcomes. That entails listening to our clients, analyzing market trends, staying on top of relevant threats and designing solutions that help our clients become more secure over time. We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for MSS."

To download the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Security Services, click here: https://www.nuspire.com/resources/download-gartner-market-guide-for-managed-security-services/.

Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Security Services, By Pete Shoard, Mitchell Schneider, John Collins, Al Price, 16 March 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nuspire
Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best in breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that includes incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire will help CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provide intelligence driven recommendations, solve for alert fatigue and help their clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and three 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond, and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises from midsized to large enterprises that span across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow us at on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuspire-named-in-the-2022-gartner-market-guide-for-managed-security-services-301519803.html

SOURCE Nuspire

