U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.60
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5160
    +0.3160 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,833.00
    -268.84 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.50
    +3.77 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.40
    +54.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

NUST MISIS Scientists Create New Catalyst for Efficient CO2 Processing

·2 min read

MOSCOW, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The research team from NUST MISIS has presented a new catalyst based on boron nitride and iron and platinum nanoparticles, demonstrating a high degree of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion: 25% at 350 C, which is 10-15 times higher than for a typical catalyst based on iron oxides. The catalyst can be widely used in metallurgy, chemical and oil refining industries. The results have been published in the Journal of Catalysis.

NUST MISIS Logo
NUST MISIS Logo

The increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases is one of the main reasons for the rise in the average annual temperature and a global world problem. Reducing the level of CO2 emission is one of the most pressing long-term tasks of mankind and a serious challenge for the scientific community.

Today, there are two main production methods of the catalysts for the carbon dioxide processing: using noble metals - effective, but expensive, and without them - cheaper, but with significantly reduced characteristics.

The research team of NUST MISIS proposed a compromise solution - to use inexpensive iron as a catalyst component, reducing the content of noble metals (in this case platinum) to less than 1 atomic %.

But even when implementing the proposed solution, there is a difficulty - bimetallic iron-platinum nanoparticles tend to sinter at elevated temperatures (agglomeration process). In this case, the specific surface area of the particles decreases, which negatively affects the catalytic properties.

"This is the first time we have used boron nitride as a carrier for catalytically active iron-platinum nanoparticles. One of the features of the obtained heterogeneous material is that after the synthesis the size of iron-platinum particles is only 2 nanometers. Due to their small size, these particles are very evenly distributed over the boron nitride surface. But, what is more interesting, that during the catalytic process, the size of the iron-platinum particles increases insignificantly (on average, up to 8 nanometers). We believe that this is one of the reasons the material shows high catalytic properties," says Anton Konopatsky, Ph.D., a co-author of the work, a researcher at the NUST MISIS Inorganic Nanomaterials.

In the paper, the team has shown a unique mechanism of iron-platinum nanoparticles stabilization: thin sheets of boron nitride were wrapped around the particles at elevated temperatures. As a result, heterogeneous particles with a core-shell structure were formed and their agglomeration was significantly hindered.

"We used relatively simple method to synthesize our catalysts. One of the most important steps was to uniformly distribute the initial materials in the synthesis medium. The structure evolution of the synthesized material were observed in situ at a temperature of 500 °C using a transmission electron microscope. It allowed us to suggest what happens to the material during catalysis," adds Anton Konopatsky.

The obtained material can be used at any enterprise with massive CO2 emissions. These are oil refineries, chemical and metallurgical plants, cellulose industry, etc.

The main product of the reaction of CO2 processing using the obtained catalyst is CO (carbon monoxide), which can be reused in industrial processes. However, according to the developers, from the economic point of view, the production of complex hydrocarbons with high added value from CO is of greater interest. This will be the goal of the following research of the team.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nust-misis-scientists-create-new-catalyst-for-efficient-co2-processing-301461346.html

SOURCE The National University of Science and Technology MISiS

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Whole Foods Stands By Decision to Ban Employees From Wearing BLM Masks While At Work

    Whole Foods accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by preventing them from disallowing their workers from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • Brent Oil Edges Toward Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged toward the highest intraday level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Futures in London, which capped a

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Oil climbs on supply worries, limited Omicron impact

    Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures touching their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.46 a barrel by 0641 GMT. Frantic oil buying, driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant will not be as disruptive as feared for fuel demand, has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • Why satellites are key to understanding Pacific volcano

    When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.

  • California judge says Google's non-disclosure agreements violate state law

    A judge has ruled Google's non-disclosure agreements violate California labor law, potentially letting former workers talk about their experiences.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Some Starbucks, Chipotle Sites Cut Hours, Limit Seating Over Omicron

    The nation’s restaurant industry is facing labor shortages and reduced service as the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 crimps operations.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Cracks in the supply chain are starting to reappear and rural Arizona is especially at risk

    Supply chains often crack when there aren't a lot of vendors or suppliers serving a region, especially if there also are transportation issues.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • Asteroids could be approaching Earth undetected, as Nasa finds danger zone

    Astronomers have identified a danger zone from which potentially devastating asteroids can “sneak up” on Earth undetected.

  • This Popular Restaurant Chain Was Ordered to Pay Millions To a Customer After Causing Him "Permanent and Serious Physical Injury"

    While extremely rare, eating at a restaurant chain can lead to serious injury (and sometimes even death.) Such was the unfortunate case of one customer dining at a Cracker Barrel in 2014. Now, the chain has been ordered to pay the man millions in damages for the "permanent and serious injury" he suffered thanks to a bizarre water jug mixup.William Cronnon was eating at a local Cracker Barrel restaurant in Marion County, Tenn., in April of 2014, when he was served cleaning sanitizer in place of w

  • Corporate America comes around on remote work

    Nearly two years after millions of Americans became abruptly acquainted with Zoom, questions about what the post-pandemic office will look like can be answered with a quick look around: It's already here. The case for the functionality of remote work has largely been settled: The wheels of productivity continued to hum on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley and other corporate strongholds even as their sprawling offices lay vacant. Employees stayed home and learned how to live at work. And through

  • People Are Sharing Red Flags From Employers That Should Trigger Warning Bells, And Some Of These May Surprise You

    "We're a family." Ugh.View Entire Post ›