Nutanix Inc (NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 53,029 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX), a company specializing in cloud computing and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Rukmini Sivaraman, sold 53,029 shares of the company on April 10, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $64.77, resulting in a total value of $3,435,529.33.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 104,097 shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) were trading at $64.77, giving the company a market capitalization of $15.698 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics show that with a current price of $64.77 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.75, Nutanix Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.11.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

The GF Value image indicates that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) is currently trading at a significant premium to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuation, interested parties can refer to the SEC Filing.

