U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.29
    -13.97 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,526.89
    -69.45 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,930.39
    -84.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,819.35
    +6.77 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    -1.52 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.38 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0494
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4640
    -0.0490 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7930
    -0.1670 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,808.18
    -203.78 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.60
    -7.43 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.69
    -3.70 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Nutmeg and Mace Market to Record USD 168.98 Million Growth | Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends, Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nutmeg and Mace market will register an incremental spend of about USD 168.98 Million, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Nutmeg and Mace sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers.

Nutmeg and Mace Market
Nutmeg and Mace Market

This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/nutmeg-and-mace-procurement-report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, and a detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/nutmeg-and-mace-procurement-report

Insights Into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:

Profile and service capabilities of the service provider, industry specialization of the service providers, reputation of service providers, and assessment of value-added services are some of the most critical parameters that buyers use to shortlist the suppliers in Nutmeg and Mace.

This report evaluates suppliers based on quality and purity tests of product samples, production capacity, certifications and accreditations, and geographical presence. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, working environment, quality control, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, legal requirements, change management procedures, pricing models, and penalty clauses.

For More Insights on Buyer Strategies and Tactical Negotiation Levers: https://spendedge.com/sample-report/nutmeg-and-mace-procurement-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price-influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 2%-5%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Nutmeg and Mace TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the Top Nutmeg and Mace Market Suppliers Listed in This Report:

This Nutmeg and Mace procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Olam International Ltd.

  • Haldin Pacific Semesta PT

  • Greenfield Bio Plantations (Pvt) Ltd.

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform:

Subscribe Now for FREE, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutmeg-and-mace-market-to-record-usd-168-98-million-growth--top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends-forecast-and-analysis-2023-2027-spendedge-301695946.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Stock Is Dropping. Further Easing of China’s Covid-19 Measures Isn’t Helping.

    Trade data for November showed sharp falls in the country's exports and imports from a year earlier, undercutting positivity around relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Tesla Teasing a Robotaxi Must Leave Customers Scratching Their Heads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026World Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesA Tesla event touting one product wouldn’t be complete without Elon Musk teasing a next one.While marking the initial delivery of Tesla Semi trucks la

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Brent Crude Oil Falls Below $80 as ‘Panic’ Over Demand Grows

    Brent, the international benchmark grade, dropped 4% to $79.35, marking its first time below $80 since January.

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • General Electric wants to demolish former lamp plant in South Collinwood

    If the project receives its final approvals, it will join two other formerly active General Electric properties scheduled for demolition.

  • Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?

    Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's Acquisition, Chevron's Venezuela Update & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (CVX), Suncor Energy (SU), Eni (E) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • What Nordstrom Will Focus On in 2023

    CEO Erik Nordstrom cited "signs of strain" across all customer cohorts and most pronounced at the lower-income level.

  • Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s in 2022

    Contribution limits for IRAs, 401(k)s, and other plans can change from year to year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Here are the changes for 2022.

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Announces 2023 Corporate Budget

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) announces its 2023 capital and operating budget. The approved budget prioritizes the delivery of strong and sustainable free funds flow(1), while pursuing a culture focused on safety and operational excellence.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • Which Countries Are Paying The Most For Energy And Fuel?

    Energy prices across the board have jumped since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but some countries are feeling the pain a bit more than others

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.