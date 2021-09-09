U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.00
    -19.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,849.00
    -163.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,574.00
    -46.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    -17.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,239.13
    +736.14 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.65
    -3.83 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,010.55
    -84.98 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Nutraceuticals Market to Grow Over $ 180 Billion during 2020-2024 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Strategies for New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nutraceuticals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
The potential growth difference for the nutraceuticals market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 180.38 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of nutraceuticals will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The nutraceuticals market report is segmented by product (functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for nutraceuticals in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Danone SA

  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Black Seed Oil Market – Global black seed oil market is segmented by product (liquid, and capsules, softgels, and powder) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Organic Whey Protein Market – Global organic whey protein market is segmented by application (nutraceutical and food and beverages) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutraceuticals-market-to-grow-over--180-billion-during-2020-2024--key-drivers-trends-and-strategies-for-new-normal--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301371491.html

SOURCE Technavio

