Nutraceuticals Market to Grow Over $ 180 Billion during 2020-2024 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Strategies for New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The potential growth difference for the nutraceuticals market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 180.38 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of nutraceuticals will challenge market growth.

The demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of nutraceuticals will challenge market growth.

The nutraceuticals market report is segmented by product (functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for nutraceuticals in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Danone SA

To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

