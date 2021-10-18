U.S. markets closed

Nutraceuticals Market to grow by USD 216.23 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutraceuticals market is estimated to grow by USD 216.23 bn at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2021 to 2025. The market has been segmented by product (functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Nutraceuticals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Download Free Sample Report and explore growth opportunities in the nutraceuticals market.

Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rising demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits, the increasing cost of medical treatment, and the rising number of health-conscious consumers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of nutraceuticals, the time-consuming manufacturing process of nutraceutical products, and lack of awareness among the aging population will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles
The nutraceuticals market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.

Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements. The functional food segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

  • High Protein-based Food Market: The high protein-based food market has been segmented by product (protein-rich drinks, high-protein and high-energy sports drinks, high-protein and nutritious sports drinks, protein-rich packaged foods, and protein supplements), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Free Sample Report Now

  • Botanical Extracts Market: The botanical extracts market has been segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and application (F and B, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics). Download Free Sample Report Now

Nutraceuticals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 216.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.65

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Free Sample Report for additional highlights on the nutraceuticals market.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutraceuticals-market-to-grow-by-usd-216-23-bn-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301402083.html

SOURCE Technavio

