U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.23
    +18.02 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,234.16
    +322.96 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.55
    -53.11 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.00
    +7.24 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.21
    +0.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.90
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0063 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8740
    -0.0390 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6920
    -1.2220 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,637.45
    +94.31 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.88
    +4.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.65
    +17.37 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Nutraceuticals Market to Grow at USD 658.11 Billion by 2028 | Nutraceuticals Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in nutraceuticals market are Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (California, United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, United States), General Mills (Minnesota, United States), epsiCo Inc. (New York, United States), BASF SE (Mannheim, Germany), Abbott (Illinois, United States), Amway (Michigan, United States), Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Danone S.A. (Paris, France), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), and more players profiled

Pune, India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutraceuticals market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 658.11 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Nutraceuticals Market, 2021-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 320.00 billion in 2020. Factors such as the increasing personalization in nutritional diet and the increasing investment in R&D activities are expected to propel the demand for the product in the forthcoming years.For instance, in July 2019, General Mills announced its collaboration with GoodBelly to produce and distribute lactose-free yogurts and a probiotic-based cereal to cater to the growing demand from consumers. Therefore, the increasing focus on the personalization of nutrition has propelled companies to introduce healthy food products worldwide.

Massive Spike in Demand for Healthy Food Products amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon a turbulent time for several economies worldwide. However, it has also been an eye-opener for people globally to adopt a healthy and nutritious diet with a core focus on building strong immunity. The demand for vitamins and minerals has surged significantly and people are consuming immunity-boosting products to ensure protection from chronic and infectious diseases. This is expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nutraceuticals-market-102530

List of Companies Profiled in the Global Nutraceuticals Market:

  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (California, United States)

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, United States)

  • General Mills (Minnesota, United States)

  • PepsiCo Inc. (New York, United States)

  • BASF SE (Mannheim, Germany)

  • Abbott (Illinois, United States)

  • Amway (Michigan, United States)

  • Glanbia Plc. (Ireland)

  • Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

  • Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

What does the Report Include?

The global market for nutraceuticals report includes an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on crucial aspects such as materials, leading companies, applications, and products. Also, the report offers insights into the latest trends and highlights key industry developments. The report further includes historical data & forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes the industry's latest dynamics and opportunities that will impact the market growth between 2021 and 2028.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the market is trifurcated into dietary supplements, functional foods, and functional beverages.

On the basis of product type, the dietary supplements segment held a global nutraceuticals market share of about 19.12% in terms of revenue in 2020 and is likely to experience considerable growth. This is due to several companies focusing on expanding their dietary supplement production facilities to cater to the growing consumer demand.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/nutraceuticals-market-102530

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Investment in Product Development to Favor Growth

In January 2020, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the acquisition of Yerbalatina Phytoactives, a leading manufacturer of natural plant-based extracts and ingredients. The company with its investment aims to strengthen its position in the market. Similarly, several companies are focusing on investing in R&D activities to develop and introduce health-benefiting food products to cater to the growing demand for nutritious products worldwide. Moreover, the development of natural food products devoid of any harmful substances will boost the global nutraceuticals industry growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain at Forefront; Demand for Functional Foods to Increase in North America

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to the presence of a large population and the improving living standards in countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea, among others that will boost the demand for nutraceuticals in the region. Moreover, the region stood at USD 124.70 billion in 2020.

The market in North America is expected to hold the second position in the market backed by the increasing demand for plant-based nutritional products and the growing demand for functional food in countries such as the U.S. between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Merger and Acquisition between Major Companies to Brighten their Market Prospects

The global market comprises small, medium, and large companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. The large companies are focusing to expand their nutraceuticals portfolio by acquiring other small companies. Moreover, other key players are adopting strategies such as facility expansion, partnership, and collaboration to gain a competitive edge over their rivals that will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/nutraceuticals-market-102530

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Parent Market

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and

    • New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

  • Global Nutraceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Dietary Supplements

        • Functional Foods

        • Functional Beverages

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/nutraceuticals-market-102530

Key Industry Development:

September 2020 - Nuliv Science introduced a new compound, Senactiv that helps to promote muscle energy and regeneration. The company further reports that the new sports product is manufactured taking into consideration the surging demand for dietary supplements among consumers.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), and Regional Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

Probiotics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Yeast), Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Should You Now Consider Buying Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • Wall Street rerates Netflix stock after surprise subscriber loss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Netflix stock cratering after nine Wall Street analysts downgraded shares after the streaming giant reported earnings.

  • Netflix stock plummets after first quarterly subscriber loss in 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • Tesla earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss earnings expectations for Tesla.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • $50bn wiped off Netflix as subscriber shock sparks market rout - live updates

    Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Some AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative...

  • IBM stock rises on Q1 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines IBM's Q1 earnings report.

  • Procter & Gamble beats earnings expectations, raises outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • Better Buy: Intel vs. Micron Technology

    The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index has shed more than 23% of its value in 2022, which is a tad surprising as the booming demand for chips has led to sharp growth in the semiconductor industry's revenue. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is down 11% this year, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has suffered a bigger drop of 25%. Intel, whose processors are used in computers and data centers, has shown some resilience on the market this year thanks to its cheap valuation and a potential turnaround in its fortunes.

  • Is it a Good Move to Establish a Position in Docusign (DOCU)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Can This Bruised Cannabis Stock Make a Comeback?

    Is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) a cannabis cultivator that moonlights as a marijuana investment bank, or vice versa? As interesting as Sundial's hybrid business model may be, the stock's future depends on convincing investors that it's more than a meme. All eyes will be on Sundial's forthcoming earnings report describing its performance in the fourth quarter and for all of 2021.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in Ne

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • IBM Stock Jumps After Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid Cloud, Consulting Outlook

    This solid start to the year reinforces our confidence in our strategy (and) we continue to see a strong demand environment for both technology and consulting," said CEO Arvind Krishna.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) share prices are down by 35.3% so far in 2022, which means that savvy investors looking to take advantage of the growing spending on digital advertising and hot tech trends such as the metaverse may find this a tempting opportunity to buy the stock. Let's take a closer look at two reasons why it makes sense to buy Meta stock right now, and then weigh them against one potential red flag. Advertising is Meta Platforms' biggest moneymaker, producing $115 billion in revenue in 2021 and accounting for 97% of its top line.