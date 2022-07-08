Nutralife Biosciences Executes a Joint Venture Agreement With Emergent Health Corporation for the Co-Production, Co-Marketing, and Distribution of Emergent’s Line of Regenerative, and Other Health-Related Nutraceutical, Skincare and Pet Pro

U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

COCONUT CREEK, FL, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NutraLife Biosciences Inc. (OTC: NLBS), a manufacturer and distributor of private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare products, today announced it has executed a joint venture agreement with Emergent Health Corp. (“Emergent”) (OTC: EMGE) for the co-production, co-marketing, and distribution of Emergent’s line of regenerative, and other health-related nutraceutical products.

Nutralife is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of various nutraceutical and skincare products with more than 50 different products and formulations. NutraLife products are made with the finest, most effective ingredients, some of which include CBD. These products by design support and cater to a multitude of health and wellness applications to help and improve one’s quality of life. NLBS has operated as a manufacturer of health and wellness consumer goods for approximately 12 years, is SEC fully reporting, and has traded publicly on the OTC Markets for 8 years.

The joint venture to co-produce and co-market Emergents products will support the company’s national reach for Emergents products. Collaborating with Nutralife to utilize their extensive, and established production facilities along with their e-commerce and retail marketing platforms and resources will provide great distribution channel opportunities for launching our products to the consumer marketplace.

Additionally, the facilities and abilities of Nutralife will be used in collaboration with our PharmaZie line for the production and development, and distribution of proprietary pet products allowing us to greatly increase the availability and coverage of our Pharma products.

Edgar Ward, President, and CEO of Nutralife stated, “We are pleased to be working with Emergent and PharmaCy and look forward to a prosperous, impactful relationship. We are mindful of our principles and mission every day as we launch various products that help to improve the daily health and wellness of lives inside and out for ourselves and our pets.

Jim Zimbler, CEO of Emergent, stated, “We are extremely pleased and excited to partner with Edgar Ward and Nutralife for the production and marketing of our Emergent line of products. With the help of Nutralife, we are moving forward with the re-launch of our portfolio of products.”

ABOUT NUTRALIFE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences and lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing company. For more than twelve years, NutraLife has manufactured and distributed both private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

For more information, visit our website at www.nutralifebiosciences.com.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp. (https://emergenthealthcompany.com/ Curates Companies and Products, Develops, and Sells in the Regenerative Health Space ... Its products comprise ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content-Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Pharma Corp., its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure-play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on The Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy, and Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth, and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc.
6601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Telephone 888-509-8901
www.NutraLifeBioSciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.


