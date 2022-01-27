U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.00
    +27.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,177.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,286.00
    +127.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.10
    +10.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    +0.89 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    -27.60 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.87 (-3.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    -0.0092 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    -0.0150 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    -1.26 (-4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0082 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3950
    +0.7350 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,795.35
    -1,334.81 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.83
    -13.99 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.80
    +68.02 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
NutraLife Biosciences, inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 3rd

Virtual Investor Conferences
·1 min read

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutraLife Biosciences, inc. (OTC:NLBS) today announced that Edgar Ward, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 3rd, 2022.

DATE: February 3rd, 2022
TIME: 10:30 am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JUNHjN

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • In the process of uplisting to the OTCQB

  • Current and Fully Reporting Status

  • Undergoing expansion via new business development, joint venture partnerships, and licensing agreements.

For more information about NutraLife Bioscience visit NutraLifeBioSciences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: NutraLife Biosciences, inc. Edgar Ward CEO 561-212-3816 edgar@nutralifelifebiosciences.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


