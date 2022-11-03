U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

NutraNomics, Inc. and The Plant Announce Record October 2022 New Sales Bookings

Nutranomics Inc.
·2 min read
Nutranomics Inc.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce that The Plant (www.theplantlabs.com), a NutraNomics company, generated record October new sales bookings of $777,709, representing the highest single-month new sales production in the Company's history.

In addition to the consistent white-label contract manufacturing reorders coming from the Company's growing existing customer base, 4 new valued partners were added in September, on top of 19 new logo's added in Q3. As stated in prior releases, the Company's sales strategy recognizes the critical importance of diversifying its buyer base through the consistent optimization of existing customer relationships, concurrent with steady efforts to acquire new business.

"Our team's execution of our go-to-market strategy is clearly working," stated Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO. "Our value approach with our customers centers around positioning ourselves as a core component to our customers success. Simply put, if our customers are successful, we are successful. With the addition of our new sales professionals in Southern California, we look forward to expanding our success plan into this region as well."

Further announcements of sales production will follow in the upcoming months.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com
The Plant Website: https://www.theplantlabs.com
NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

Forward Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Press Contact:
Geoff Bazegian, IR@nutranomics.com

SOURCE: NutraNomics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723682/NutraNomics-Inc-and-The-Plant-Announce-Record-October-2022-New-Sales-Bookings

