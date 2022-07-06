NutraNomics Launches Multiple New Cannabis Product Brands, Expands Distribution Footprint to 100 Stores

The Plant To Cover All Major Cannabis Product Categories Across 250 Stores by Year End

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce the launch and distribution of three new brands associated with its recently acquired venture, DHS Development, Inc. (dba "The Plant"), a NutraNomics Company: Paradox, Chew & Chill, and Red Eye.

"Our goal is to have one top brand per menu category," stated Jim Sprouse, Director & Principal of Greenbird Distribution, a NutraNomics company operating under The Plant. "We have a very diverse stable of brands and products already on offer, and a sales team that has begun to fire on all cylinders. Our customer base provides valuable feedback on new brand endeavors before significant time and money is invested. These new brands are the results of this feedback collaboration."

Beginning July 1, the Company will be servicing over one hundred (100) cannabis product stores with five (5) sales professionals between The Plant and Greenbird Distribution, all working to expand that footprint across California. That sales team is growing, with two (2) more sales professionals set to come on board in mid-July.

"We expect to be in more than 250 shops by year end as we scale the business at an accelerating pace," added Sprouse. "Our sales team is dedicated, growing, and powered by a wealth of industry-specific knowledge and relationships, with over 60 years of combined California cannabis sales experience already at work."

NutraNomics expects to file its April 30, 2022 quarterly report within the next week or so, which will include details about the merger with the Plant. The information included in the report has been a work in process until the past few days, and the reporting team is in the last stage of preparation and review.

