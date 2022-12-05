U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.75
    -18.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,316.00
    -143.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,967.25
    -43.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.90
    -7.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +2.14 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    +0.27 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2770
    +1.0060 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,275.70
    +311.54 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.40
    +7.98 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.10
    +11.87 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Nutriband Inc. Reports Record Revenue Up 118% YoY in Q3

Nutriband Inc.
·4 min read
Nutriband Inc.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Key Highlights:

  • Generated record quarterly revenue of $620,000, up 118% over Q3 2021

  • Revenue for nine-months ended October 31, 2022, was $1,552,074, up 67% year-over-year

  • Continued to expand AVERSA™ intellectual property portfolio with patents now issued in 44 countries; AVERSA™ patent coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and Russia, with patents pending in China

  • Demonstrated with Kindeva Drug Delivery enhanced abuse-deterrent characteristics for Aversa Fentanyl

  • Applied for Dual Listing on Upstream

  • Stockholders' equity of $9.7 million as of October 31, 2022

"Once again, we have had a record quarter for our revenue generating subsidiaries. Building on these revenue streams remains an important focus for us as we continue to develop AVERSA Fentanyl.," commented Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband. "According to the assessment by Health Advances, AVERSA Fentanyl could reach peak annual sales of between $80 to $200 million. If the entire transdermal fentanyl market moves toward abuse deterrent patches, similar to what occurred in the extended-release oral opioid market, the potential could be significantly greater. We are continually thankful to our shareholders for their ongoing support as we continue to execute on our vision of commercializing AVERSA''.

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 was $0.6 million, up 118% from revenue of $0.28 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Revenue growth was driven primarily by increasing demand for the Company's Pocono Pharmaceuticals segment.

Cost of revenues for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 were $0.34 million with gross margins of $0.3 million, or 50% of revenues, compared to costs of revenue of $0.2 million and gross margins of $0.07 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Research and development expenses for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 were $0.29 million, compared to $0.16 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, driven primarily the development of the Company's Aversa™ product.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 were $1.05 million, compared to $1.45 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 was $1.07 million compared to a net loss of $1.57 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes,'' "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
RedChip Companies
Dave Gentry
NTRB@redchip.com
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
407-491-4498

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730057/Nutriband-Inc-Reports-Record-Revenue-Up-118-YoY-in-Q3

Recommended Stories

  • NexLiving announces update to previously announced 150-unit Mountain Road acquisition

    (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. ("NexLiving" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Northpoint Management Inc. from Sheaco Holdings Inc. for $39.6 million. Northpoint's key assets are two newly built multi-family buildings comprising 75 units each located at 2251 Mountain Road and 2261 Mountain Road, Moncton NB. The Company previously announced its agreement to acquire these buildings on November 4, 2021, which will now be

  • State police issue warning after Butler man scammed into buying gift cards

    State police are warning residents to be wary of scams after a Butler man was tricked into buying $3,000 in gift cards.

  • EARLY WARNING REPORT IN RESPECT OF THINKIFIC LABS INC.

    Rhino Ventures today announced that Mr. Braden Fraser Hall and Mr. Julian Rhind (collectively, the "Rhino Principals") sold and disposed of an aggregate of 584,535 subordinate voting shares ("Subordinate Voting Shares") in the capital of Thinkific Labs Inc. (the "Issuer") at a price of $ 1.59 per share for total consideration of $929,410.65, to family members in connection with estate planning. Mr. Hall sold and disposed of 483,349 Subordinate Voting Shares and Mr. Rhind sold and disposed 101,18

  • Century Casinos Provides Updates on Projects in Caruthersville, Missouri

    Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) broke ground on the new land-based casino and hotel development at Century Casino Caruthersville (the "Caruthersville Project") on Friday, December 2, 2022. The casino at Century Casino Caruthersville will offer 650 slot machines (with the possibility of an expansion of up to 140 additional slot machines), table games, a deli, and a bar. The 38-room hotel, which will be located in a hotel tower between the existing pavilion and the new casino,

  • Arrests made in 'targeted ambush killing' on Norton St. in Rochester

    Two children (ages 7 and 8) were in the back seat at the time of the shooting, which marked Rochester's 71st homicide of 2022.

  • Man convicted of raping teen still awaits resentencing after months of court action

    The judge can impose a sentence lighter than the recommended sentencing guidelines, but he must set a minimum and maximum timeframe, the appellate court said.

  • Vodafone CEO to leave after frustrating four years for shareholders

    Nick Read will step down as Vodafone chief executive by the end of the year, ending a four-year tenure during which the British telecom group's share price has nearly halved. Once one of the biggest mobile operators in the world, Vodafone has been selling assets to focus on Europe and Africa, but the deals have not arrested its stock's decline. Vodafone's board was unhappy with Read's lack of progress in delivering growth and has tasked his interim replacement, finance director Margherita Della Valle, with accelerating "the execution of the company's strategy to improve operational performance and deliver shareholder value".

  • Chechen blogger Abdurakhmanov killed in Sweden

    A prominent critic of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, opposition blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, has been killed in Sweden, the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Dec. 5.

  • Manatee commissioner Kruse accused of DUI crash asks court to throw out bodycam video

    The county official crashed into a tree earlier this year, and an officer’s body camera captured what happened after he arrived.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • 13 Best Bear Market Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks To Buy Now. Since the start of 2022, the S&P 500 Index has observed a decline of 15.5%. The index also remained […]

  • Stocks Moving the Most Today: Apple, Alibaba, NIO, and More

    Apple has sped up plans to move part of its production out of China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Further 70% in Standard Chartered List of Possible 2023 Upsets

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculators cleaving to the view that the crypto rout is mostly over are at risk of a rude awakening in 2023, according to Standard Chartered.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Product

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: "Shut Up!"

    The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange launched a media blitzkrieg to give his version of his downfall.

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.

  • Credit Suisse Rises as Saudi Crown Prince Weighs Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG rose as much as 7.5% on the prospect that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take a stake in the Swiss firm’s planned investment bank spin out. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022

    Will Healy (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre could prosper in 2023 on its antifragility. One example of MercadoLibre's antifragility is how it makes e-commerce possible in its region. To succeed, MercadoLibre has to reach customers who do not hold bank accounts or credit cards.