Beauty device 'MDPLANNER MT3 EGG', Skin care & Massage at the same time.

It provides variety of customized modes and effective massage functions based on innovative professional technology.

Maximize ease of use according to increasing Home self-Skin care demands.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutricare Co., Ltd., a specialized global healthcare company is launching a new beauty device "MDPLANNER MT3 EGG' which can solve skin care and effective massages at the same time.

Nutricare Co., Ltd., a specialized healthcare company, newly launched a “MDPLANNER MT3 EGG’ beauty device

Skin care device and massage tool are combined in 'MDPLANNER MT3 EGG'

Galvanic function which is effective for skin penetration of active ingredients that are difficult to absorb into the skin.

Based on EMS(Electrical muscle stimulation) technology, EV(Electrical Vibration) function helps relaxation of lumpy muscles in face and relieve skin swelling.

Three types of therapy technologies are applied to the Light Therapy function that provides cosmetic effects using various wavelengths of visible light.

In addition, it features two massage tools with Gua Sha massage and Acupressure massage also, it has 2,200gausses and powerful magnetism to provide a massage with Magnetic Therapy at the same time.

You can use three modes regarding skincare with an intuitive interface, and it's only 150g which is a compact design to be easily useable by anyone and convenience of usage has been improved by providing waterproof function and cradle.

Nuticare CEO said "With the increasing recently in demand for self-skin care at home, 'MDPLANNER MT3 EGG' is a skincare-massage product released in consideration of both functional effects and ease of use. Nutricare plans to focus on R&D more so, Nutricare can introduce variety of products that reflect consumer's needs in the future.

In the other hand, Nutricare seeks to build a differentiated life solution that considers inner health and outer beauty together and it introduces variety of beauty devices including cosmetic and health-related products as well.

SOURCE Nutricare Co.,Ltd