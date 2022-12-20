Nutricosmetics market to grow by 3.39% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Health benefits offered by nutricosmetics will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Nutricosmetics market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Heathcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (dietary supplements, food, and beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the nutricosmetics market, request a sample report
The nutricosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report
In 2017, the nutricosmetics market was valued at USD 3,952.81 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,736.87 million. The nutricosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 847.3 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.65%, according to Technavio.
Nutricosmetics market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global Nutricosmetics market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Air Liquide SA - The company offers nutricosmetics such as Ceramosides under the subsidiary Seppic.
Amway Corp. - The company offers nutricosmetics such as Truvivity OxiBeauty.
BASF SE - The company offers nutricosmetics such as Betatene Natural Beta-Carotene.
Global Nutricosmetics market– Market dynamics
Major drivers
Health benefits offered by nutricosmetics
Growing demand for clean-label products for skincare
Rise in aging population
Key challenges
Availability of substitute products
Low adoption of nutricosmetics in many countries
Growing threat from counterfeit products
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this nutricosmetics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nutricosmetics market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the nutricosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the nutricosmetics market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nutricosmetics market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The cosmetics market size is expected to increase by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%. this report extensively covers the cosmetics market segmentation by type (skin care, hair care, makeup, fragrance, and others), end-user (women and men), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The online premium cosmetics market size is expected to increase to USD 15.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. The rise in the aging population is notably driving the online premium cosmetics market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cosmetic skincare products may impede market growth.
Nutricosmetics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
161
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 847.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.39
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Heathcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, and Suntory Holdings Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global nutricosmetics market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Air Liquide SA
12.4 Amway Corp.
12.5 BASF SE
12.6 Beiersdorf AG
12.7 Blackmores Ltd.
12.8 Fit and Glow Heathcare Pvt. Ltd.
12.9 FunctionaLab
12.10 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
12.11 Isocell North America Inc.
12.12 Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd.
12.13 Nestle SA
12.14 NEXIRA
12.15 Reviderm AG
12.16 Suntory Holdings Ltd.
12.17 Vitabiotics Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutricosmetics-market-to-grow-by-3-39-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-health-benefits-offered-by-nutricosmetics-will-drive-growth---technavio-301705305.html
SOURCE Technavio