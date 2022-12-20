Nutricosmetics market to grow by 3.39% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Health benefits offered by nutricosmetics will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Nutricosmetics market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Heathcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (dietary supplements, food, and beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The nutricosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the nutricosmetics market was valued at USD 3,952.81 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,736.87 million. The nutricosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 847.3 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.65%, according to Technavio.

Nutricosmetics market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Nutricosmetics market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Air Liquide SA - The company offers nutricosmetics such as Ceramosides under the subsidiary Seppic.

Amway Corp. - The company offers nutricosmetics such as Truvivity OxiBeauty.

BASF SE - The company offers nutricosmetics such as Betatene Natural Beta-Carotene.

Global Nutricosmetics market– Market dynamics

Major drivers

Health benefits offered by nutricosmetics

Growing demand for clean-label products for skincare

Rise in aging population

Key challenges

Availability of substitute products

Low adoption of nutricosmetics in many countries

Growing threat from counterfeit products

What are the key data covered in this nutricosmetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nutricosmetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nutricosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nutricosmetics market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nutricosmetics market vendors

Nutricosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 847.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.39 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Heathcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, and Suntory Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

