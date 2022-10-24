Nutricosmetics Market to Rise at 7.7% CAGR during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

The global nutricosmetics market is likely to expand due to consumers' higher spending power on nails, hair, and skin boosting products utilizing natural and active ingredients

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the size of the global nutricosmetics market stood at US$ 4.45 Bn. It is anticipated that the global market will progress 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global nutricosmetics market is predicted to touch value of US$ 9.81 Bn. Due to increasing knowledge regarding the advantages of nutricosmetics for nails, hair, and skin, the global nutricosmetics market is estimated to expand rapidly. As a marketing strategy for nutricosmetics, leading companies in the global nutricosmetics market often use product development in the beauty industry coupled with partnerships with medium-sized businesses. Such moves also help to strengthen global presence of nutricosmetics company.



Utilizing advanced formulae and technology, firms in the global nutricosmetics market are constantly creating various types of nutricosmetics with natural components. The development of the industry is also being helped by the rise in consumers' discretionary income in various nations.

Growing usage of products like nutricosmetic tablets, nutricosmetics collagen, nutricosmetic capsules, nutricosmetic gummies, and nutricosmetic powders is anticipated to shape contours of the global nutricosmetics market during the forecast period. Nutraceuticals known as "neurocosmetics" comprise nutricosmetics ingredients that supplement nutrition to promote the health of the nails, hair, and skin.

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to growing awareness about the natural components used in beauty products, consumers all around the world are investing more on different types of nutricosmetics items. People are more likely to purchase nutricosmetic items as a result of having more disposable income, which is anticipated to propel the global nutricosmetics market.





As a substitute to conventional cosmetics that are full of chemicals, people are opting for nutricosmetics products. Such chemical-based treatments are typically more abrasive to the skin and can have a number of negative side-effects. Natural products don't have these side effects and also are kinder to the skin. As such, customers throughout the world are increasingly favoring organic cosmetics.





The global nutricosmetics market is expected to be driven by consumers' higher spending power on products that can improve their nails, hair, and skin using natural and active ingredients. Individuals are shelling out more for skincare products, as seen by the success and expansion of well-known nutricosmetics businesses, whose goods are usually costly.



Global Nutricosmetics Market: Growth Drivers

Based on primary function, in 2021, the skin care category accounted for a significant portion of the global nutricosmetics market. The segment is anticipated to continue to hold the top spot during the forecast timeline. The category is predicted to grow due to the rapid expansion of the aging populace.





Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the global nutricosmetics market over the forecast timeline. The nutricosmetics industry in Asia Pacific is predicted to be dominated by nations like South Korea, Japan, and China. The purchasing habits of consumers within those nations are strongly influenced by cultural and regional factors. The expansion of the Asia Pacific nutricosmetics market is anticipated to be aided by rising disposable income in India.



Global Nutricosmetics Market: Key Competitors

GliSODin Skin Nutrients

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Blackmores Limited

BASF SE

Beiersdorf AG

Amway Corp.

Global Nutricosmetics Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Supplements

Beauty Beverages/Drinks

Primary Function

Skin Care

Hair and Nail Care

Weight Management



Price

Low (Up to 50$)

Medium (50$-100$)

High (Above 100$)



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

