U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,338.59
    -417.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Nutricosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 611.07 million | ActivInside and Borba LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutricosmetics Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nutricosmetics Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nutricosmetics Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Companies: 10+ – Including ActivInside, Borba LLC, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc., New Avon Co., Unilever Group, and Vitabiotics Ltd., among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Product (dietary supplements and food and beverages) and distribution channel (offline and online)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

 

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Nutricosmetics Market size is expected to increase by USD 611.07 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.83%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download a Sample: for more additional information about the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The nutricosmetics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • ActivInside - The company provides its signature botanical extracts (Grape, Orange, and Original) for the nutricosmetic market.

  • Borba LLC - The company offers its Skin Balance Waters and Aqua Less Crystallines products from the drinkable skincare segment.

  • Functionalab - The company offers advanced nutricosmetic solutions such as collagen formula, hair and nails, and weight management.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The nutricosmetics market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing adoption of nutricosmetics will drive the nutricosmetics market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

  • Nutricosmetics Market Driver:

Nutricosmetics provide benefits such as preserving beauty, controlling photoaging, and providing sun protection. They also help in softening wrinkles and improving skin elasticity. Moreover, nutricosmetics are used as ingredients in food supplements for treating arthritis and ensuring healthy joints. Thus, owing to the various health benefits offered by nutricosmetics, more consumers are expected to buy them. This will accelerate the growth momentum of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Nutricosmetics Market Trend:

The growth of online retail sales channels and the adoption of the multichannel business model have fueled the market growth. Online retailing is successful due to customer reach and inventory-management cost-cutting. Furthermore, some vendors sell their products both through physical stores and online portals. Online shopping for nutricosmetics is convenient owing to faster doorstep delivery and secured e-transactions, which reduce waiting time at the point-of-sale (POS) and lower the billing queues in physical retail stores.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nutricosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.83%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 611.07 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.87

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

Japan, China, US, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ActivInside, Borba LLC, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc., New Avon Co., Unilever Group, and Vitabiotics Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ActivInside

  • 11.4 Borba LLC

  • 11.5 Functionalab

  • 11.6 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

  • 11.7 Nestle SA

  • 11.8 Pfizer Inc.

  • 11.9 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc.

  • 11.10 New Avon Co.

  • 11.11 Unilever Group

  • 11.12 Vitabiotics Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutricosmetics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-611-07-million--activinside-and-borba-llc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301578825.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to employees that the social media giant would be scaling back hiring and turning up the heat on its employees.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Has an Original Idea to Get Rid of Employees

    The CEO of social media giant Meta is pessimistic about the economy and is looking for ways to keep his company profitable.

  • JPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil prices could reach a “stratospheric” $380 a barrel if US and European penalties prompt Russia to inflict retaliatory crude-output cuts, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts warned.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale Rele

  • Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

    The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms , parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, California. For months now, many economists have been anticipating a sharp downturn in the economy due to aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world to combat record price increases everywhere. The Russian war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Opana® ER Antitrust Trial Concludes With Jury Verdict in Endo's Favor

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that a federal jury in Chicago, Illinois, has returned a verdict in favor of the Company's subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo Health Solutions Inc. (collectively Endo), in an antitrust trial.

  • McDonald’s Dollar Drinks Deal Fades in the Face of Inflation

    Some McDonald’s locations are axing the chain’s U.S. deal offering soda and other cold beverages of any size for a buck as restaurant owners try to manage a record spate of inflation.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Weakens to Two-Year Low as Orders Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of US manufacturing activity weakened in June to a two-year low as new orders contracted, restrained by lingering supply constraints and some softening in demand.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseThe Insti

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • Exxon says rising oil and gas prices will net it a Q2 windfall profit of at least $2.5 billion

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Friday it expects a boost of at least $2.5 billion to its bottom line in the second quarter from rising prices for oil and gas, with billions more coming from higher margins for gasoline and other energy products.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • Amazon, Disney, AT&T donated to abortion opponents, Tesla faces racial discrimination lawsuit

    Despite pledging to help employees obtain abortions, Amazon, Disney, and AT&T all donated to abortion opponents; Tesla has been hit with another racial discrimination lawsuit; and inflation is hitting July 4th food.&nbsp;

  • Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta execs to find staff ‘who shouldn’t be here’

    Facebook’s parent company Meta is slashing hiring plans as Mark Zuckerberg warns of “one of the worst downturns in recent history”.

  • There may be another shoe to drop after Micron’s big outlook miss

    Micron Technology Inc. delivered an outlook that fell far short of the consensus view, prompting questions about how the memory market will fare in a downturn.

  • Airlines: How air travel has evolved from luxury to luggage fees

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains the evolution of the airline industry from the PanAm days to today's summer travel disruptions.

  • Indian telcos' 5G bids seen muted as private firms jostle for airwaves -sources

    India's telecom giants are likely to make muted bids at the 5G spectrum auction in July, on worries they stand to lose about 40% in potential revenues due to the allotment of some airwaves to enterprises for private networks, industry sources said. Top player Reliance Industries' Jio and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have failed to lobby New Delhi to stop the allocation that will let various enterprises, including Amazon.com and Tata Consultancy Services, to get airwaves without auction. "The telecom companies are quite upset, there will be an estimated 40% potential 5G revenue loss," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents the three telcos.

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock As Oil Prices Surge And The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb

    IBM is up while the tech industry totters

  • UK manufacturing slows as business optimism hits lowest in more than two years

    Business optimism dipped to its lowest since May 2020, when the country was still in the first lockdown, as the number of firms expecting production to rise over the coming year fell to 47%

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Towards Washout as Crypto Enters 'Get Me Out' Phase

    In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.