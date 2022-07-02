Nutricosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 611.07 million | ActivInside and Borba LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutricosmetics Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nutricosmetics Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Companies: 10+ – Including ActivInside, Borba LLC, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc., New Avon Co., Unilever Group, and Vitabiotics Ltd., among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Product (dietary supplements and food and beverages) and distribution channel (offline and online)

Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Nutricosmetics Market size is expected to increase by USD 611.07 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.83%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download a Sample: for more additional information about the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The nutricosmetics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ActivInside - The company provides its signature botanical extracts (Grape, Orange, and Original) for the nutricosmetic market.

Borba LLC - The company offers its Skin Balance Waters and Aqua Less Crystallines products from the drinkable skincare segment.

Functionalab - The company offers advanced nutricosmetic solutions such as collagen formula, hair and nails, and weight management.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The nutricosmetics market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing adoption of nutricosmetics will drive the nutricosmetics market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Story continues

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Nutricosmetics Market Driver:

Nutricosmetics provide benefits such as preserving beauty, controlling photoaging, and providing sun protection. They also help in softening wrinkles and improving skin elasticity. Moreover, nutricosmetics are used as ingredients in food supplements for treating arthritis and ensuring healthy joints. Thus, owing to the various health benefits offered by nutricosmetics, more consumers are expected to buy them. This will accelerate the growth momentum of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Nutricosmetics Market Trend:

The growth of online retail sales channels and the adoption of the multichannel business model have fueled the market growth. Online retailing is successful due to customer reach and inventory-management cost-cutting. Furthermore, some vendors sell their products both through physical stores and online portals. Online shopping for nutricosmetics is convenient owing to faster doorstep delivery and secured e-transactions, which reduce waiting time at the point-of-sale (POS) and lower the billing queues in physical retail stores.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report .

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nutricosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 611.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries Japan, China, US, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ActivInside, Borba LLC, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc., New Avon Co., Unilever Group, and Vitabiotics Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ActivInside

11.4 Borba LLC

11.5 Functionalab

11.6 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

11.7 Nestle SA

11.8 Pfizer Inc.

11.9 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc.

11.10 New Avon Co.

11.11 Unilever Group

11.12 Vitabiotics Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutricosmetics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-611-07-million--activinside-and-borba-llc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301578825.html

SOURCE Technavio