Nutrien Ltd.'s (TSE:NTR) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 6.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Nutrien (TSE:NTR). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Nutrien's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nutrien is:

15% = US$3.7b ÷ US$25b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.15.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Nutrien's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Nutrien seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Nutrien's significant 61% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Nutrien's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 51%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is NTR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NTR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Nutrien Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Nutrien's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 33%, meaning the company retains 67% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Nutrien is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Nutrien has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 39%. Regardless, Nutrien's ROE is speculated to decline to 7.2% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Nutrien's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

