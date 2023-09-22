Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $61.99, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 2.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 74.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.68 billion, down 30.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $28.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -60.35% and -24.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nutrien is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.18, which means Nutrien is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

