Nutrigenomics Market to grow at a CAGR of 11 %| BASF SE and Cell-Logic emerge as Key Contributors to growth| 17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nutrigenomics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nutrigenomics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The " Nutrigenomics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the nutrigenomics market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 425.61 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing cost of medical treatment will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for the easy interpretation of data will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The nutrigenomics market report is segmented by application (obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer research) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for nutrigenomics in the region.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE

  • Cell-Logic

  • Danone

  • DSM

  • Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

High Throughput Screening Market Report -The high throughput screening (HTS) market has the potential to grow by USD 11.10 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83%.Download a free sample report now!

Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market Report -The hepatitis B and C diagnostics market has the potential to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Application

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrigenomics-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11--basf-se-and-cell-logic-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-17000--technavio-reports-301371507.html

SOURCE Technavio

