Nutrigenomics Market to grow at a CAGR of 11 %| BASF SE and Cell-Logic emerge as Key Contributors to growth| 17000 + Technavio Reports

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nutrigenomics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The " Nutrigenomics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the nutrigenomics market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 425.61 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing cost of medical treatment will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for the easy interpretation of data will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The nutrigenomics market report is segmented by application (obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer research) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for nutrigenomics in the region.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Cell-Logic

Danone

DSM

Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

