The nutrigenomics market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 13%, during the period 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis

Driven by the growing awareness regarding the influence of diet on health and its potential to minimize diet-related disease risks, the nutrigenomics market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future

London, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Nutrigenomics Market , 2022 - 2035” report to its list of offerings.

The advances in the field of genomic data collection and analysis have paved a path for the novel concept of nutrigenomics, the science studying the relationship between human genome, nutrition and health. At present, more than 100 companies are engaged in providing various types of nutrigenomics services, including those focused on nutritional deficiency, food intolerance / sensitivity, nutrient metabolism, disease risk assessment, diet customization, lifestyle management and weight management, worldwide.

To order this 150+ page report, which features 55+ figures and 65+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/nutrigenomics-market.html

Key Market Insights

Over 100 companies claim to offer various nutrigenomics tools / services

Majority of the firms (94%) engaged in this domain are small players, followed by mid-sized companies (5%) and large firms (1%). Additionally, around 50% of the stakeholders were established post 2015. It is also worth mentioning that over 40% of the total players are based in North America; within this region, the US emerged as the most prominent hub, featuring the presence of the maximum number of players.

~85% firms in this domain provide nutrigenomics tests to identify nutritional deficiencies

Most of the companies engaged in this domain claim to have the required expertise to offer diet customization and lifestyle management services. In addition, of the total, over 55% of the stakeholders provide the provision of at-home sample collection to their clients.

About 135 articles related to nutrigenomics have been published in reputed scientific journals, since 2019

It is worth mentioning that more than 75% of the articles focused on nutrigenomics were published post-2019. Popular journals that have published multiple articles include Frontiers in Immunology, Cancers, Cells and Frontiers in Nutrition.

Story continues

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the nutrigenomics market share, by 2035

The nutrigenomics market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (12.9%) in the long term. Further, in 2035, the nutrigenomics market for saliva sample is expected to capture the majority share (~75%) of the overall market.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/nutrigenomics-market.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the nutrigenomics market ?

What is the relative competitiveness of nutrigenomics focused companies?

What is the focus area of the ongoing research activity related to nutrigenomics?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key segments?

The financial opportunity associated with the nutrigenomics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Sample Analyzed

Saliva Samples

Other Samples

Type of Sample Collection Method

At-home Sample Collection

Lab Sample Collection

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MENA

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, continuous growth of nutrigenomics market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption for personalized heathcare. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Kate Scott (Co-Founder, DNApal.me)

Vishwajeet Jathar (Co-founder, Genescope.ai HealthTech)

Simon Bradley (Founder, Percent-Edge)

Mehdi Maghsoodnia (Chief Executive Officer, Vitagene / 1Health)

The research also includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its nutrigenomics focused service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

3X4 Genetics

Advanced Nutrigenomics

DNAlysis Biotechnology

DNA Health and Wellness

Geno Palate

Mapmygenome

Nutrigenetix

Nutrigenomix

Vieroots

Vitagenum

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/nutrigenomics-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis



