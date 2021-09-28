U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.25
    -28.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,627.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,004.00
    -190.75 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.90
    -10.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.17
    +0.72 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.55
    +2.80 (+15.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2000
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,838.11
    -1,958.05 (-4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.42
    -66.10 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.18
    -33.22 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Nutrigenomics Market Research 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Analysis, Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Nutrigenomics Market are 23andMe, GX Sciences, DNAfit, Vitagene, Mapmygenome, Nutrigenomix, Gini Health, Xcode Life, geneOmbio

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the World Health Organization, around 600 million adults reportedly suffered from obesity in 2016. This shows that the demand for nutrigenomics is expected to rise, which will drive the Global Nutrigenomics Market. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Nutrigenomics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Gastrointestinal, Woman’s health, Neurological, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

People suffering from obesity, diabetes, or have gastrointestinal or neurological problems use nutrigenomics. Of these applications, obesity reports the highest demand for nutrigenomics. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of obesity and lifestyle-related problems.

Nutrigenomics deals with the study of the nutritional impact of gene expressive and metabolism. The growing popularity of nutritious food is expected to impel growth in the market. Several cancer-based institutions stated that effective diet regulation can decrease the prevalence of cancer. The nutrigenomics market growth is likely to benefit from increasing advances in genomics and molecular biology.


Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nutrigenomics-market-101099


The report profiles some of the leading players in the global nutrigenomics market. Some of them include

  • 23andMe

  • GX Sciences

  • DNAfit

  • Vitagene

  • Mapmygenome

  • Nutrigenomix

  • Gini Health

  • Xcode Life

  • geneOmbio

Rising Adoption of Personal Genomics to Boost Market in North America

From a geographical standpoint, North America is anticipated to lead the global nutrigenomics market through the forecast years. The growth is mainly ascribable to the rising number of service providers and the adoption of personal genomics. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders is expected to positively impact the nutrigenomics market growth in North America.

The market in Europe is expected to witness higher CAGR owing to the rising support from governments for food innovations and increasing research activities. In addition to this, the market is expected to flourish owing to the increasing number of strategic collaborations, aiding the nutrigenomics market size in Europe. In February 2019, researchers at the King’s College London conducted a study with nutrigenomics technique and found that anthocyanin is responsible for the blue color of blueberries.


Get PDF Brochure Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nutrigenomics-market-101099


Apart from North America and Europe, the market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness remarkable growth in the forecast years. The increasing demand for functional food and beverages is likely to increase the adoption of nutrigenomics. This, coupled with the rising patient population is expected to surge the nutrigenomics market share in this region. Several start-ups are introducing lucrative pricing strategies, favoring the nutrigenomics market demand.

Growing Preference for Gene-based or Personalized Diet to Stimulate Growth in the Market

The growing need for nutritious food to control chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, malnutrition, or obesity is driving the market. However, lack of awareness about nutrigenomics and its lesser adoption rate can hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, governments are conducting programs to increase the awareness the role nutrigenomics plays in the life of people suffering from life-threating diseases.

Furthermore, governments are encouraging companies to develop high-quality nutrigenomics testing that can offer precise results. The rising preference for personalized diet is expected to stoke demand for nutrigenomic tests, augmenting the nutrigenomics market growth.

World’s Most Personalized Restaurant Created by DNAfit and Vita Mojo to Fulfil Specific Customer Requirements

Owing to the rising research on genomics and emergence of nutritional genomics or nutrigenomics, several companies are entering into strategic collaborations to offer better services. For instance, DNAfit and Helix entered into a strategic collaboration in July 2017 to launch five new DNA-based products. In June 2017, the company collaborated with Vita Mojo and designed the world’s most customized restaurant.

This restaurant is exclusively created as per specific customers’ DNA. Some of the major companies plan to offer door-to-door services, which in turn, will increase the adoption of nutrigenomics testing in the foreseeable future. Another company called 23&Me announced the launch of The Global Genetic project in February 2018. This project is meant to offer a clear understanding of human genetic diversity and insights into health conditions.


Ask For customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/nutrigenomics-market-101099


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • China Power Price Hike Sought Amid Supply Crunch: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power crisis that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAt least 2

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Top Stocks for October 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Top Growth Stocks for October 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Tries To Move Higher As WTI Oil Gets Above The $75 Level

    USD/CAD is testing the support level at 1.2650.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Pressure Support

    The Euro fell during the trading session on Monday to continue to look very threatened again. The market looks held been on trying to get towards the 1.16 level.

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • Doctor on Covid: Another variant of concern is anticipated to come in the future

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • European Energy Prices Surge to Records as Supply Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtEuropean energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records early on Tuesday as the shortage of supplies will only get worse just as the winter season starts. Stocks of ev

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • U.S. oil prices settle at a nearly 3-year high; natural-gas futures up 11%

    Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost three years. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied back to their highest level since February 2014. "Both oil and natural gas are expected to continue higher in the months ahead as fundamentals decidedly favor the bulls right now, while momentum and technicals both point to higher prices in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply

  • Paccar launches pilot program to build self-driving delivery trucks

    The company is looking to bring on additional engineers to support the project. It also plans to make investments that will allow the production of autonomous trucks at scale.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.