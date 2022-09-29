U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

NutriLeads Consumer Insights Report Shows Consumer Perceptions Fundamentally Changed Through the Pandemic

NutriLeads
·2 min read
NutriLeads
NutriLeads

WAGENINGEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads BV, a health ingredients company, launched a new consumer insights report today which shows that consumer views on immune health have changed fundamentally in the wake of COVID-19. The report draws on extensive data gathered by research company FMCG Gurus through consumer surveys conducted with 45,000 consumers from 15 countries across 2019, 2020, and 2022.

According to the report, not only is immune health significantly more important to consumers, immune health is also perceived to have a far-reaching impact on long-term health and wellbeing. Two-thirds of consumers worldwide say immune health is their top health priority over the next 12 months—more than digestive health, heart health, or any other health issue. In addition, some 78% of consumers view poor immune health as being easily susceptible to long-term health problems.

“It’s clear that during the pandemic, consumers have been paying attention to their immune health more than ever before,” says Joana Carneiro, NutriLeads CEO. “This research shows us that the experience of living with the pandemic is likely to have a lasting effect. Consumers are more knowledgeable about immune health and place more importance on improving it on the longer term.”

Among the trends highlighted in the report is the greater number of consumers (40%) who are taking a proactive approach to their immune health even if they believe they are in good health. What’s more, consumers are taking a holistic approach to their wellbeing, incorporating exercise and fresh food in their lifestyle, and paying attention to digestive health and mental wellbeing.

At the same time, consumers expect more from immune health products. Eight in 10 global respondents to the survey say the top three claims they want to see on the label of immunity products are scientifically validated and clinically-proven (82%), multifunctional benefits (79%), and helps lead a healthy lifestyle (79%).

NutriLeads develops natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s first product is BeniCaros®. To read the consumer insights report and learn more, visit www.benicaros.com.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing a proprietary technology platform based on naturally bioactive fibers known as RG-I (rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first commercial ingredient for functional foods, beverages and supplements is BeniCaros®, a novel immune-support ingredient that has received several industry awards for research since its market introduction last year. NutriLeads has other products in development to protect the gut barrier and improve metabolic health through gut microbiome modulation. The company is dedicated to developing natural, eco-friendly ingredients that meet the highest clinical and scientific standards for quality, safety and effectiveness. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros.

Contact:

Deanne Beattie Convince Agency
deanne@convinceagency.com
+31 6 3164 7031


