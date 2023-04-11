NutriLeads Names Quadra Ingredients as BeniCaros® Distributor in the U.S. and Canada

NutriLeads

BeniCaros logo

BeniCaros is an award-winning immune support ingredient from NutriLeads BV

WAGENINGEN, the Netherlands, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads BV announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Quadra Ingredients, a leading food and supplement ingredient distributor, to represent BeniCaros® in the U.S. and Canada.



BeniCaros® is NutriLeads’ award-winning, clinically proven immune-strengthening ingredient for functional foods, beverages and supplements. BeniCaros is an upcycled, soluble carrot fiber with prebiotic properties that trains the immune system to be faster, smarter and stronger. Peer-reviewed research demonstrates that BeniCaros prepares immune cells for accelerated responses and selectively increases beneficial gut microorganisms and their metabolites that support immune health.

“Quadra’s expertise in specialty ingredients, strong technical application support, and deep industry knowledge will help us grow our presence and sales in the U.S. and Canadian markets,” explained Steve Meredith, Sales Manager North America at NutriLeads.

“We are thrilled to represent NutriLeads and BeniCaros,” said Christine Infilise, Vice-President, Quadra Ingredients. “Our customers want natural ingredients that are earth friendly and backed by strong science. BeniCaros checks all these boxes and has an ideal formulation profile for customers that want to innovate in the immune health space.”

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s proprietary technology platform is based on naturally bioactive fibers known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first product BeniCaros has won several awards for research and innovation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros .

About Quadra

Quadra Ingredients is a trusted provider of products and services to various sectors of Food Ingredients, Pharmaceutical and Supplements, and Personal Care markets across Canada and the USA. Its specialized team offers strong market knowledge and expert technical application support. A national infrastructure, combined with deep logistics expertise, ensure coast-to-coast market coverage. Privately owned, Quadra is one of the largest distributors in Canada and is ranked 12th on the list of Top 100 Chemical Distributors in North America.

Story continues

Contacts:

David Walsh

Communications Consultant

NutriLeads BV

1-651-503-8248

david.walsh@nutrileads.com

Christine Infilise

Vice-President, Quadra Ingredients

1-450-510-5708

christine_infilise@quadra.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae4f6a33-1641-43a4-b532-af69cc9d9d36



