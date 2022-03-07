U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Nutrisystem Earns Five Stevie® Awards in the 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

·4 min read

Company Representatives Awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevies for Exemplary Sales and Customer Service

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products, announced today that they have earned five Stevie® Awards in the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the seventh consecutive year that Nutrisystem has been recognized in the awards and the first time the company has received three Gold Stevie Awards.

Nutrisystem earns three Gold Stevie Awards in the 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales &amp; Customer Service
Nutrisystem earns three Gold Stevie Awards in the 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

During what has been a challenging time in our collective history amidst the ongoing pandemic, members of the Nutrisystem Contact Center team have continued to shine providing customers with outstanding customer service and sales support. Their efforts did not go unnoticed as Nutrisystem team representatives were awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards for their exemplary work.

Gold Stevie Award Winners
Dawn Biedermann - Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year - Other Service Industries
Beverly Taylor - Sales Representative of the Year - Other Services Industries
Minh Trinh - Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year - Other Service Industries

Silver Stevie Award Winner
Christy Haubner - Sales Representative of the Year - Other Services Industries

Bronze Stevie Award Winner
Larry Masters - Sales Representative of the Year - Other Services Industries

"We are extremely proud to have so many of our representatives honored in this year's Stevie Awards," said Bill MacBride, Senior Vice President, Contact Center Operations at Nutrisystem. "Every one of these individuals has a customer-first mentality and goes above the call of duty to ensure they provide best-in-class customer service and sales support. They are an integral part of our robust contact center team, which works tirelessly to support our customers on their health and wellness journeys."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New categories this year honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.

To see the complete list of 2022 Stevie Award winners, visit StevieAwards.com/Sales.

For more information on Nutrisystem, please visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®
Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control. The Nutrisystem menu includes a combination of ready-to-go and frozen meals including new premium options with up to 30 grams of protein and perfectly-portioned restaurant favorites. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Nutrisystem Brings Innovative Products to Market This Spring (PRNewsFoto/Nutrisystem, Inc.)
Nutrisystem Brings Innovative Products to Market This Spring (PRNewsFoto/Nutrisystem, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrisystem-earns-five-stevie-awards-in-the-2022-stevie-awards-for-sales--customer-service-301496760.html

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.

