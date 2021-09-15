Nutrition Innovator MANTRA Labs Introduces HYDRATE - Plant-Based, Broad-Spectrum Super Hydration

MANTRA's New Zero Sugar Formula Changes the Game with 1200mg of Broad-Spectrum Electrolytes, 72+ Trace Marine Minerals, Vitamins C and B12 and Prebiotic Fiber

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTRA Labs™ ( https://gomantralabs.com ), a nutrition company that exists to ignite greatness through daily, simple, science-backed nutritional habits, today introduces HYDRATE, a new broad-spectrum hydration drink mix packed with what the body needs for optimal performance and everyday health: electrolytes, marine minerals, PureWay-C®, Aquamin®, prebiotic fiber and other plant-based, and vegan better-for-you ingredients.

True to MANTRA Labs' mission, HYDRATE is designed to support overall physical and mental health, with plant-based ingredients, zero sugar, and industry leading 1,200+ mg of electrolytes and essential minerals and vitamins for balanced, all-day hydration.

"We took a radically different approach to hydration designed to really work with the body and make you feel better. HYDRATE reflects everything we stand for as a next-generation nutrition company: developing industry leading products that support mental and physical health, pushing beyond the status quo and helping people on their health journey through simple yet powerful habits," said MANTRA Labs CEO and co-founder, Paul Janowitz. "With zero sugar, 1,200mg of electrolytes, prebiotic fiber, Vitamins C and B12, and more than 72 trace marine minerals, we're confident that you'll feel the difference because there's nothing like HYDRATE on the market."

The Benefits of HYDRATE:

Electrolytes - With 1,200mg of optimal broad-spectrum electrolytes, HYDRATE delivers ultimate hydration for strength, energy and focus.*

Minerals - Plant-based marine multi-mineral complex supports performance and recovery.*

Vitamins - 100% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamins C and B12 provide bioavailable antioxidants and vitamins.

Prebiotics - Each serving provides 500mg of prebiotic fiber from chicory root inulin to help promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut, and support hormone production, digestion, and inflammation reduction.*

Delicious - All flavor, no sugar. Organically sweetened, delicious flavors. Nothing artificial.

MANTRA Labs' new HYDRATE is available in single-serve packets and tubs and in organically, no-sugar sweetened Lemonade and Fruit Punch flavors at https://gomantralabs.com/products/hydrate.

Made in the USA with worldwide ingredients, HYDRATE carries the Informed Sport badge, having undergone the organization's rigorous, four-step pre- and post-certification process for sports nutrition supplements.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About MANTRA Labs:

Based in Austin, Texas, MANTRA Labs™ is a family business founded by Paul Janowitz and Jared Padalecki focused on helping people realize their greatness through simple, everyday, science-backed nutritional habits. The company is built on three core principles of total health - movement, rest, and community, achieved by delivering clean, science-driven nutrition to support mind and body health, all day, every day. MANTRA's social mission is to elevate the conversation on mental health and increase funding and awareness for mental health organizations. Every purchase supports mental health organizations doing life-saving work. Learn more at https://gomantralabs.com .

