U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,585.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.50
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.00
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.79
    +1.33 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0130 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3700
    -0.3100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,408.08
    +848.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.67
    +46.93 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.84
    +0.78 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Nutrition Innovator MANTRA Labs Introduces HYDRATE - Plant-Based, Broad-Spectrum Super Hydration

·2 min read

MANTRA's New Zero Sugar Formula Changes the Game with 1200mg of Broad-Spectrum Electrolytes, 72+ Trace Marine Minerals, Vitamins C and B12 and Prebiotic Fiber

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTRA Labs (https://gomantralabs.com), a nutrition company that exists to ignite greatness through daily, simple, science-backed nutritional habits, today introduces HYDRATE, a new broad-spectrum hydration drink mix packed with what the body needs for optimal performance and everyday health: electrolytes, marine minerals, PureWay-C®, Aquamin®, prebiotic fiber and other plant-based, and vegan better-for-you ingredients.

True to MANTRA Labs' mission, HYDRATE is designed to support overall physical and mental health, with plant-based ingredients, zero sugar, and industry leading 1,200+ mg of electrolytes and essential minerals and vitamins for balanced, all-day hydration.

"We took a radically different approach to hydration designed to really work with the body and make you feel better. HYDRATE reflects everything we stand for as a next-generation nutrition company: developing industry leading products that support mental and physical health, pushing beyond the status quo and helping people on their health journey through simple yet powerful habits," said MANTRA Labs CEO and co-founder, Paul Janowitz. "With zero sugar, 1,200mg of electrolytes, prebiotic fiber, Vitamins C and B12, and more than 72 trace marine minerals, we're confident that you'll feel the difference because there's nothing like HYDRATE on the market."

The Benefits of HYDRATE:

  • Electrolytes - With 1,200mg of optimal broad-spectrum electrolytes, HYDRATE delivers ultimate hydration for strength, energy and focus.*

  • Minerals - Plant-based marine multi-mineral complex supports performance and recovery.*

  • Vitamins - 100% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamins C and B12 provide bioavailable antioxidants and vitamins.

  • Prebiotics - Each serving provides 500mg of prebiotic fiber from chicory root inulin to help promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut, and support hormone production, digestion, and inflammation reduction.*

  • Delicious - All flavor, no sugar. Organically sweetened, delicious flavors. Nothing artificial.

MANTRA Labs' new HYDRATE is available in single-serve packets and tubs and in organically, no-sugar sweetened Lemonade and Fruit Punch flavors at https://gomantralabs.com/products/hydrate.

Made in the USA with worldwide ingredients, HYDRATE carries the Informed Sport badge, having undergone the organization's rigorous, four-step pre- and post-certification process for sports nutrition supplements.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About MANTRA Labs:
Based in Austin, Texas, MANTRA Labs is a family business founded by Paul Janowitz and Jared Padalecki focused on helping people realize their greatness through simple, everyday, science-backed nutritional habits. The company is built on three core principles of total health - movement, rest, and community, achieved by delivering clean, science-driven nutrition to support mind and body health, all day, every day. MANTRA's social mission is to elevate the conversation on mental health and increase funding and awareness for mental health organizations. Every purchase supports mental health organizations doing life-saving work. Learn more at https://gomantralabs.com.

Media Contact:
Matt Bennett
ECHOS Communications
(303) 647-5570
318977@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrition-innovator-mantra-labs-introduces-hydrate---plant-based-broad-spectrum-super-hydration-301377337.html

SOURCE MANTRA Labs

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • Merck CEO: Authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment could come by year end

    Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Why Shares of MiMedx Are Collapsing Today

    Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) are down more than 60% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT today after a pair of clinical trials failed to demonstrate their intended benefits. The first was a phase 2b study to treat knee osteoarthritis (KOA). There was also no statistically significant difference between a cohort of patients evaluated at the three-month or six-month end point.

  • Vaccines for Children Are Moving Closer. Pfizer Will Seek FDA Go-Ahead Next Month.

    An executive said the company will ask for an emergency-use authorization for children aged 5 to 11, and then seek one for those six months to five years.

  • This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

    Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.RELATED: Don't Eat Any Foods Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Warns. A popular Lit

  • Recent Poor Results Have Made This Promising Cathie Wood Pick a Bargain

    Years of clinical trials, scrutinized results, and a hoped-for (but not guaranteed) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are all part of the lifecycle. If clinical trials repeatedly fall short of expectations or an FDA approval fails to materialize, it can be money down the drain for shareholders. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is hoping for the latter result for its immunotherapy treatments of B-cell lymphoma -- cancer that forms in a person's white blood cells.

  • Veronica Wolski, QAnon supporter at center of ivermectin firestorm, dies of COVID-related pneumonia at Chicago hospital

    Veronica Wolski, the QAnon adherent whose recent hospitalization made her a cause celebre for the controversial medication ivermectin, died in the intensive care unit of Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center early Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She was 64. Wolski’s cause of death was pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with hypothyroidism as a contributing factor, a spokeswoman for ...

  • England to offer COVID vaccine to all 12- to 15-year-olds

    LONDON (Reuters) -All 12- to 15-year-olds in England will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine after top medical advisers said on Monday that children would benefit from reduced disruption to their education. The British government confirmed that the offer would be extended to all children aged 12-15 after a unanimous recommendation by the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) from the four nations of the United Kingdom. Rollout to the cohort in England will begin next week.

  • Pfizer CEO Expects Covid Vaccine Data In Babies, Young Children Next Month

    Pfizer stock inched higher Tuesday on expectations for the firm could release results for its Covid vaccine in young children next month.

  • Adaptimmune Shares Encouraging Data From Solid Tumor Trial

    Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) has announced updated data from its Phase 1 SURPASS trial in multiple solid tumors evaluating ADP-A2M4CD8. ADP-A2M4CD8 is a next-generation T-cell therapy engineered to target MAGE-A4 positive tumors and to express a CD8α co-receptor. Data will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting. Initial efficacy and durability data showed encouraging responses across five different solid tumors, with an overall res

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • How protected are you if you're unvaccinated but had COVID?

    For the thirteenth week in a row, Duke University Hospital reported 99-100% of its ICU beds were occupied on average each day.

  • Chrissy Teigen got fat removed from her cheeks. A plastic surgeon explains the procedure.

    Chrissy Teigen revealed she went under the knife and for buccal fat pad removal. A plastic surgeon weighs in.

  • Why Moderna, Pfizer, and Other Vaccine Stocks Dropped Today

    Booster shot revenue could be at risk.

  • West Virginia battles Covid surge after failing to build on early vaccine success

    Despite the Republican governor’s vocal support for vaccination rates are among the lowest in the US, leaving hospitals swamped A national guardsman transports a patient to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in March. An impressive early vaccination effort has not been sustained. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters West Virginia was once one of the leading US states in rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations. Now it is one of the least vaccinated, with the fastest-growing rate

  • Eating This Food Daily May Help Reduce a Harmful Type of Belly Fat, According to a New Study

    Hint: It's one of our faves!

  • Unvaccinated people continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota

    Minnesota on Monday reported another 2,971 breakthrough coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people, representing roughly 25% of the 11,684 new infections reported in the past week. While only a crude comparison — because breakthrough cases take longer to identify and don't match up exactly with weekly infection totals — the data indicate that unvaccinated Minnesotans are suffering the ...

  • UK would not have approved Valneva COVID vaccine, health secretary says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by France's Valneva in part because it was clear it would not be approved for use in the country, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. "There are commercial reasons that we have cancelled the contract, but what I can tell her is that it was also clear to us that the vaccine in question that the company was developing would not get approval by the MHRA here in the UK," he said in response to a question from a Scottish lawmaker. Shares in Valneva plunged 35% on Monday after it said the British government had ended a COVID-19 vaccine supply deal that could have been worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

  • Thousands of Covid-Like Cases Raise Risk of Future Pandemics

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands of people may be infected annually by animals carrying coronaviruses related to the one that causes Covid-19 in China and Southeast Asia, according to a study emphasizing the ongoing pandemic threat from spillover events.An average of 400,000 such infections occur each year, most going unrecognized because they cause mild or no symptoms and aren’t easily transmitted between people, researchers with the EcoHealth Alliance and Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical Schoo