Nutrition for Longevity Launches First National Ready-Made Kosher & Halal Meal Program to Further Mission to make The Longevity Diet accessible to all

·4 min read

Nutrition for Longevity obtained Kosher certification through EarthKosher and Halal Certification through Etimad Halal in Q4 2021 and launched their National Program in January 2022.

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition for Longevity, a science-backed home delivery meal and lifestyle intervention company, has obtained formal Kosher and Halal certification for nutritionally tailored meals from their New Jersey facility. This certification makes Nutrition for Longevity the first ready-made meal kit company in the nation to achieve such a status. Focused on helping people achieve better days through better nutrition, Nutrition for Longevity supplies delicious, farm-fresh, high quality nutritionally tailored meals based on The Longevity Diet. Nutrition for Longevity provides 15-20 Kosher and Halal offerings on their menu, and they rotate weekly to refresh and offer new flavors in order to cater to various palettes.

Nutrition for Longevity logo
Nutrition for Longevity logo

"We are committed to making tailored nutrition, inspired by Longevity, available to everyone, and our values for high quality, healthy nutrition aligned very well with the Kosher & Halal approach to nutrition. In this day and age, these certifications are synonymous with the highest quality ingredients and products, so it seemed like a perfect fit," says CEO of Nutrition for Longevity, Jennifer Maynard, who is thrilled to bring this passion to the Ordained Jewish Community. Maynard co-founded Nutrition for Longevity with the passionate belief that a long, healthy life begins with what food we put on our plates.

The word "Kosher" is derived from the Hebrew root Kashér, which means "proper", "pure", or "fit for consumption". Over the past several months, EarthKosher has worked hand in hand with Nutrition for Longevity in order for the company to be able to offer prepared vegan, fish, and chicken meals. Under strict supervision of EarthKosher, Nutrition for Longevity was able to bring this venture to fruition. Prepared fresh daily, these tailored meals are produced in a dedicated Kosher kitchen in the presence of a full time Rabbi.

"2022 is going to be a big year for Nutrition for Longevity. We have already achieved a lot of firsts, and now we are also excited to offer Kosher and Halal for our covered Medicare and Medicaid population, which is a first as well," said CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Maynard. "We truly believe in the philosophy of Food as Medicine and combatting chronic illness through prevention and interventions."

At Nutrition for Longevity, ingredients are grown with exact seed varieties and seasonal crops in mind, all according to principles outlined in The Longevity Diet and following practices from individuals across the globe that live the longest, healthiest lives. Nutrition for Longevity aims to build quality and pure ingredients into its products from the start, with a focus on precision culinary development. Every dish is analyzed to fit exact macro nutritional profiles, calorie levels, and color balance. Meals are then prepared using the same precision. In collaboration with EarthKosher and Etimad Halal, Nutrition for Longevity is able to do this under skilled supervision to take their precision to the next level.

Nutrition for Longevity's full-day kits are designed to support healthy weight loss and management, provide the daily required fruits, vegetables, fiber and balanced macros to support natural blood sugar control. They also support heart health as they are low in saturated fats and sodium. Nutrition for Longevity's team of chefs and Registered Dietitians combine these benefits with clean, high quality, nutrient-dense food that's non-GMO, and grown with no synthetic chemicals. Additionally, Nutrition for Longevity provides best in class Longevity Lifestyle coaching and educational support called REAL Transformation, through their HIPAA compliant app, to provide a support system for people interested in making the transition to a healthier lifestyle. Nutrition for Longevity offers gluten free, vegan, pescatarian, and flexitarian full menu lineups each week. These meals are fully prepared and ready to eat like fresh salads, or prepared and ready with warming the dish in the oven or microwave. N4L ships nationally across the continental US, and is in process in activating many major insurance plans across the nation. Learn more at www.nutritionforlongevity.com

FOR MEDIA:
Dorree Gurdak, Pollock Communications
dgurdak@pollock-pr.com
212-941-1414

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrition-for-longevity-launches-first-national-ready-made-kosher--halal-meal-program-to-further-mission-to-make-the-longevity-diet-accessible-to-all-301484888.html

SOURCE Nutrition for Longevity

