Nutrition market: Driving factors, Industry challenges, Segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, and Market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutrition Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Download a Sample Now!

Nutrition market size & segmentation analysis

The nutrition market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34.79 billion. The nutrition market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

Based on the type , the nutrition market is segmented into vitamins, probiotics, proteins and amino acids, carbohydrates, and others .

Based on the application , the market is segmented into immunity, sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition, and others .

Based on geography, the nutrition market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

For insights on the market contribution of each segment, Buy the report!

Nutrition market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the nutrition market report are China, India, and Vietnam (APAC); US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); Brazil and Argentina (South America); Saudi Arabia and South Africa (Rest of Middle East and Africa).

APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in North America can be attributed to several factors, including the growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to malnutrition, and the establishment of healthcare facilities.

The growth of the focused market in APAC is also surging due to the growing awareness of nutritional health products among the middle-class population, aided by the increasing penetration of the Internet and the growth of the e-commerce industry. As a result, vendors of the focused market are launching nutrition-rich products in the form of cereals and health drinks in collaboration with biotech companies, over online platforms alongside offline retail facilities. Such product launches are driving the demand for nutritional foods among children, prompting further the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Story continues

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, Request a sample!

Nutrition market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on the nutrition market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population is the key factor driving the global nutrition market growth. The world's population is growing rapidly. Between 2010 and 2050, the number of geriatric populations in less developed countries will increase faster than in developed countries. The main reasons for the increase in the elderly population are longevity and declining birth rates. The elderly population is an important part of the population of developed and developing countries, which will drive the growth of the global food market during the forecast period.

Product recalls are a major challenge to the growth of the market. Food manufacturers must ensure the safety and efficacy of their products. This is because several cases of contaminated or substandard food have been reported. Therefore, several products were removed from the market. Product quality can be affected either within the manufacturing process or externally due to poor handling during distribution. The trust of customers is also affected. Hence, vendors must invest in promotional activities to regain trust. This increases the expenses for vendors. Hence, product recalls are a major challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Nutrition market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Related Reports:

The infant nutrition market size is predicted to surge by USD 17.66 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.73%. The growing demand for vegan and organic baby food is notably driving the infant nutrition market growth, although factors such as demand for lactose-free and allergy-free baby food may impede the market growth.

The sports nutrition market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 2.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%. The rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions is notably driving the sports nutrition market growth in Europe, although factors such as the significant threat from counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nutrition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmavite LLC, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, The Bountiful Co., and USANA Health Science Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global nutrition market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Proteins and amino acids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Carbohydrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Immunity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Weight management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Clinical nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Amway Corp.

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 Bayer AG

12.8 Chr Hansen Holding AS

12.9 Corbion NV

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.11 Glanbia Plc

12.12 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

12.13 Kerry Group Plc

12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV

12.15 Nestle SA

12.16 Pharmavite LLC

12.17 USANA Health Science Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Nutrition Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrition-market-driving-factors-industry-challenges-segmentation-key-vendor-analysis-leading-countries-and-market-size-and-forecast-2023-2027---technavio-301726653.html

SOURCE Technavio