Nutrition market size to grow by USD 34.79 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing geriatric population - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutrition market size is forecast to increase by USD 34.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.48%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the increasing number of premature births in developing countries, and the increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutrition Market

Vendor Analysis

The global nutrition market is fragmented with the presence of many international and local players. International players are introducing a wide range of nutrition products. Local vendors are focused on catering to the demands of people with specific preferences. This has intensified the competition in the market. Many vendors are focusing on R&D to ensure their products adhere to stringent quality standards. This results in the development of new products. The increasing adoption of nutrition products and the high market competition is expected to result in more innovations during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers nutritional solutions that help people improve their health using products such as Ensure, Zone Perfect, and Vital.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers nutritional solutions by developing full-formula, science-based nutrition opportunities that are tailored to the needs of the clients.

BASF SE - The company offers nutritional products for humans and animals. Some of the products offered by the company include Vegapure, Tonalin, and Betatene.

Bayer AG - The company offers nutritional solutions that include the right vitamins and supplements to optimize mental and physical energy, support the immune system, enable healthier pregnancies, and more.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Corbion NV

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Nestle SA

NOW Health Group Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by type (vitamins, probiotics, proteins and amino acids, carbohydrates, and others), application (immunity, sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth will be significant in the vitamins segment during the forecast period. The shortage of vitamins in the body can cause various health issues. This is increasing the demand for several essential vitamins such as A, C, D, E, and K, choline, and B vitamins, which is driving the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the expanding geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to malnutrition, and the establishment of new healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, other factors such as the increasing awareness of nutritional health products among the middle-class population and the growth of the e-commerce industry are contributing to the growth of the nutrition market in APAC.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

Growing geriatric population

Increasing number of premature births in developing countries

Increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions

The global geriatric population is growing rapidly due to increased longevity and a decrease in fertility rates. This is evident in countries such as the US, South Korea, China, Japan, Italy, Russia, Australia, Germany, Taiwan, Canada, and Poland. The growth in the geriatric population has increased the prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, osteoporosis, and obesity. This has increased the need for nutrients that cannot be absorbed from the diet. Hence, they are recommended for parenteral nutrition by healthcare professionals. Thus, the increase in geriatric population will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Online retailing

Increasing number of nutritionists and food consultants

Growing adoption of ready-to-use nutritional supplements

The growing penetration of the internet has made most products available to customers. Nutrient products or supplements such as vitamin tablets, omega-3 capsules, and protein powders that were purchased from medical stores or brick-and-mortar stores are being made available through online distribution channels. This is increasing the convenience for consumers. In addition, many e-commerce websites now have live chat options to assist customers with their purchases. Many such factors are increasing the sales of nutrition products online, which is fueling the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

Product recalls

Irregular product penetration

Lack of awareness in developing countries

Nutrition companies must ensure the safety and quality of their products during manufacturing. Product quality can be affected due to instances of contamination or poor handling during distribution. This could result in product recalls, which could lead to loss of reputation as well as customer trust. Hence, vendors must invest heavily in promotional activities to regain the trust of customers, which requires significant expenditure. Such challenges will negatively impact the growth of the market.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nutrition market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nutrition market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nutrition market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nutrition market vendors

Nutrition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmavite LLC, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, The Bountiful Co., and USANA Health Science Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global nutrition market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Proteins and amino acids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Carbohydrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Immunity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Weight management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Clinical nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Amway Corp.

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 Bayer AG

12.8 Chr Hansen Holding AS

12.9 Corbion NV

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.11 Glanbia Plc

12.12 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

12.13 Kerry Group Plc

12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV

12.15 Nestle SA

12.16 Pharmavite LLC

12.17 USANA Health Science Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

