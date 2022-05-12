Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Outlook, 2022

ReportLinker

This research service presents Frost & Sullivan’s outlook for the global nutrition and wellness ingredients industry in 2022. The 5 key end-use sectors covered are food and beverage (F&B), dietary supplements, personal care and cosmetics, animal feed additives, and pet nutrition ingredients.

The market analysis is presented at the ingredient manufacturer level of the value chain. The scope of the study is global, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The base year of the report is 2021.Geopolitical chaos and transformative mega trends are key imperatives that will continue to impact growth across the nutrition and wellness ingredients industry. Also, the disruptions to supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will ease off; however, the associated challenges will continue to impact the industry for at least the first half of 2022. Sustainability will be the key theme for suppliers across industries, with significant focus on reducing their end-to-end carbon footprint across the supply chain. Health will remain consumers’ top priority, driving demand for functional F&B and dietary supplement ingredients.APAC will continue to drive the majority of demand for ingredients across all end-use sectors whereas North America and Europe, by contrast, will represent the key markets for natural, premium ingredients.

Author: Smriti Sharma

