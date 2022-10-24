U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Nutritional Analysis Market Size is Predicted to Reach US $7.9 billion by 2026 Globally, Says MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read
Primary drivers for the nutritional analysis market are the rising consumers' interest in knowing what they consume and stringent regulatory bodies' guidelines on product labeling.

Chicago, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research report the “Nutritional Analysis Market by Parameters (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Sugar Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Moisture, Proteins Cholesterol, Calories, and Other Parameters), Objectives (New Product Development, Product Labeling, and Regulatory Compliances), Product Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size for nutritional analysis was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113187438

The sugar profile segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of the global nutritional analysis market.

The number of calories per serving of a food product is the first thing consumers notice when learning about the food product. And for calculating the total calories present, determining the sugar content is important, as 1 g of sugar contains 4 calories. In a sugar profile analysis, Added Sugar and Total Sugar are the main parameters analyzed in all food products. Some other trends, like low sugar, low calories products, will create more demand for sugar profile analysis. And thus, the sugar profile market is estimated to observe a higher growth rate in the nutritional analysis market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nutritional Analysis Market"

335 – Tables
61 – Figures
328 – Pages

The new product development segment is projected to have the highest growth rate during the global nutritional analysis market forecast period.

Developing a food product requires measuring the ingredients and knowing the nutritional data of the finished product. It will aid in understanding the product's physicochemical properties and behavior to develop the product on a trial basis before manufacturing them. Thus, understating the nutritional information about a product would aid the formulators; and help the manufacturers check the product's information and determine whether the product meets the standards imposed by regulatory bodies. Hence, their market is estimated to grow at a higher growth rate in nutritional analysis.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=113187438

The baby foods segment, by product type, is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period of the global nutritional analysis market.

Stringent regulations for baby foods, maintaining product transparency, and food safety are the primary reasons for the rising demand for nutritional analysis. Infant growth is dependent on nutrition, and parents must be aware of their children's nutrient consumption. Infant food is a vulnerable product, and misinformation can negatively impact the manufacturer. Hence, their market is estimated to grow at a higher growth rate in nutritional analysis.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=113187438

Key Market Players 

The key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), AsureQuality Limited (New Zealand), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), and DTS Food Laboratories (France). The other players include Qiagen Inc (Germany), Covance Inc. (US), Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories Inc. (US), Romer Labs (Austria), Symbio Laboratories (Poland), Premier Analytical Services (UK), Agrolab GmbH (Germany), Campden BRI (UK), and Nova Biologicals (US). Strategic deals were the dominant strategy adopted by the key players, followed by new service launches. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions and industrial segments.

Related Reports:

Food Safety Testing Market by Target Tested, Technology (Traditional and Rapid), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, and Cereals & grains) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Impact Analysis: China Food Safety Testing Market & Regulations

North American Food Safety Market by Contaminant (Pathogen, GMO, Toxin, Pesticides), Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Food Tested (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetable, Processed Food), & by Country - Trend & Forecast to 2020

Food Diagnostics Market by Type (Systems, Test Kits, Consumables), Test Type (Safety & Quality), Site, Food Tested (Meat, Bakery, Dairy, Processed Foods, Cereals & Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

GMO Testing Market by Trait (Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay), Crop Tested, Processed Food Tested, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.


