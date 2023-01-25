U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

Nutritional Genomics Company, GenoPalate, Launches Personalized Supplement Line, GenoVit

·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenoPalate, Inc., a Milwaukee-based nutritional genomics company, is launching GenoVit, a new line of personalized supplements. This product is a bespoke, cost-effective solution for those looking to optimize their vitamin and supplement intake based on their specific DNA-based nutrient needs.

GenoVit - personalized supplements based on your age, gender, current diet, and DNA-informed needs.
Personalized supplements based on an individual's age, gender, current diet, & DNA-informed nutrient needs.

By analyzing customers' DNA using GenoPalate's at-home DNA kit, each formula is personalized to each customer's genetics, age, gender, and current diet. Genetically personalized formulas support the customers' ability to get the nutrients they need, at the right levels, without the guesswork. This is particularly useful for those with specific dietary preferences, as the formulas can be adjusted based on food intake.

"We are at the forefront of providing genetically personalized supplements," said Yi Sherry Zhang, Ph.D., GenoPalate's Founder. "When it comes to health, everyone deserves high-quality nutrition solutions, not a one-size-fits-all approach. GenoVit is the next step in personalized nutrition and will change the way people think about vitamins and supplements."

GenoVit seeks to capitalize on a rapidly growing market for personalized nutrition. According to the Nutrition Business Journal's Personalized Nutrition Special Report, the personalized nutrition industry is expected to reach $1.39 billion in 2025. The market for personalized supplements is set to quadruple during that time, with DNA-specific supplements doubling in growth.

"Based on our research, 80% of our customers take vitamins and supplements. We provide an innovative way for health-conscious consumers to take their health a step further by personalizing their supplement formula to their genetic-based nutrient needs," said Dr. Zhang. "We are thrilled to be at the front line of this exciting health approach, and we look forward to helping our customers achieve optimal health through personalized nutrition."

For more information about GenoVit, please visit https://www.genopalate.com/pages/personalized-supplements.

About GenoPalate

GenoPalate, Inc. is a science-based nutritional genomics company that is paving the way in personalized nutrition by offering revolutionary at-home DNA tests, one-on-one online nutrition programs led by registered dietitians, and personalized supplements. Backed by evidence-based nutrigenomics research and DNA testing, GenoPalate empowers people to reach their optimal health through personalized nutrition. For more information, visit: http://www.genopalate.com.

Media Contact
Paige Wyse
833-328-4436
paige.wyse@genopalate.com

GenoPalate: Eat For Your Genes (PRNewsfoto/GenoPalate)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutritional-genomics-company-genopalate-launches-personalized-supplement-line-genovit-301730538.html

SOURCE GenoPalate

