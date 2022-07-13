U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

Nutritional Yeast Market to Top US$ 999.5 Million by 2032 Amid Rising Awareness About the Health Benefits of Nutritional Yeast

·7 min read

Europe to Remain at the Epicenter of Nutritional Yeast Market, Contributing Over 1/3rd of Total Sales

Fact.MR's latest report covers recent developments in the global nutritional yeast market, with special focus on key aspects such as drivers, trends, and restraints. The report further explicates emerging opportunities affecting growth across leading segments including product type, nature, form, application, sales channel, and region.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutritional yeast market size reached a valuation of US$ 428.1 million in 2022. Further, with rising consumer inclination towards healthy food products, the overall nutritional yeast sales are slated to rise at a robust CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 999.5 million by the end of 2032.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Nutritional yeast is an inactivated yeast usually made from saccharomyces cerevisiae. It is a rich source of plant-based proteins, minerals and vitamins. Hence, it has become an ideal food additive used for improving the flavor and nutritional properties of food products.

Growing consumer inclination towards plant-based foods along with rising awareness about the health benefits of nutritional yeast is expected to boost the growth of nutritional yeast market during the forecast period.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=718

Nutritional yeast comes in both fortified and unfortified varieties and has gained immense traction across the food industry due to its fat-free, gluten-free, low calories, and sugar-free nature.

Various studies have indicated that nutritional yeast can offer several potential health benefits, ranging from lower cholesterol to protein from cellular damage. Thus, increasing prevalence of various diseases and rising focus on health and fitness will push the demand for nutritional yeast during the forthcoming years.

Similarly, rising adoption of nutritional yeast personal care and animal feed products will further expand the global nutritional yeast market size during the assessment period.

Demand is particularly rising for organic nutritional yeast due to changing consumer preference for organic food products. Fact.MR predicts the organic nutritional yeast segment to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period.

Regionally, Europe will continue to dominate the global nutritional yeast market, accounting for a share of 35% in 2022. Demand in Europe nutritional yeast market is driven by rising consumer inclination towards vegan and plant-based foods, high levels of health awareness among European people, and increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery products.

Key Takeaways:

  • By nature, the organic nutritional yeast segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

  • Based on form, demand for nutritional yeast powder is likely to rise at a substantial pace during the assessment period.

  • Amid rising adoption of nutritional yeast in food & beverages, dietary supplements, and bakery & confectionery, the nutritional yeast market size in Europe reached US$ 150 million in 2022.

  • North America currently accounts for a share of 24.5% of the global nutritional yeast market.

  • China nutritional yeast market reached a valuation of US$ 35.1 million in 2022

Growth Drivers:

  • Rising demand for organic and gluten free food products is providing a major impetus to the growth of nutritional yeast market.

  • Growing consumer awareness about the benefits of nutritional yeast is expected to encourage its adoption during the assessment period.

  • Introduction of new products with innovative flavors will further expand the nutritional yeast market size during the forthcoming years.

Restraints:

  • Poor availability of nutritional yeast products across various low economic regions is likely to limit the growth of nutritional yeast market during the forecast period.

  • Various side effects associated with nutritional yeast such as digestive disorder and headache also restrains the market growth to some extent.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Nutritional Yeast Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=718

Competitive Landscape:

Leading nutritional yeast manufacturers are constantly focusing on expanding their product portfolios by introducing new nutritional yeast products with different flavors.

For instance,

  • In June 2021, Ecoideas announced the expansion of its Nutritional Yeast line with the addition of new products including Organic Nutritional Yeasts, Nutritional Yeast with B12, and Nutritional Yeast with B12 and D2.

  • In 2022, Bragg launched new flavored nutritional yeast seasonings in the U.S. market.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • AB Mauri

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Archer Daniels Midland

  • Nutreco

  • AB Vista

  • Lessafre Group

  • Associated British Food (ABF)

  • Alltech

  • Oriental Yeast

  • Angel Yeast

More Valuable Insights on Nutritional Yeast Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global nutritional yeast market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the nutritional yeast market through detailed segmentation as follows:

Product Type:

Nature:

Form:

Application:

Sales Channel:

Region:

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=718

Key Questions Covered in the Nutritional Yeast Market Report

  • What will be the demand outlook of the nutritional yeast market in 2022?

  • What is the projected growth rate of the global nutritional yeast market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the nutritional yeast market?

  • Which factors are hindering the growth in the nutritional yeast market?

  • Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global nutritional yeast market during 2022-2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Yeast Extract Market: Global demand for yeast extract is slated to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period, owing to the rising application of yeast extract in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, etc.

Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market: Fact.MR predicts a positive growth trajectory for yeast based savory flavors market during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer inclination towards healthy flavoring agents and rapid adoption of yeast based savory flavors in food and beverage industry.

Herbal Yeast Market: The global herbal yeast market size is expected to grow at a significant pace during the assessment period, owing to the increasing incidence of various diseases and rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of herbal yeast.

Compressed Yeast Market: According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Compressed Yeast market is set to witness steady growth with a 6.9% CAGR during 2021-2031. The demand is attributed to increasing use in bread and confectionery products, increased knowledge of nutritional advantages, and changing lifestyles.

Enriched Yeast Extract Market: The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the enriched yeast extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data

Nutritional Yeast Market: Rising veganism trend across the world is expected to drive more demand for plant-based protein products, and the low availability of a variety of these products is expected to drive the sales of nutritional yeast-based food products.

Maternal Nutrition Products Market: The United States has one of the largest per capita healthcare spending, and the country holds a majority of the share in the maternal nutrition products. By considering all nutrition types, multivitamins have captured a major chunk in the maternal nutrition products market.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: global market for infant nutritional premixes reached US$ 203 Bn by the end of the 2016-2020 historical period, clocking a CAGR of nearly 4%. Owing to changing life styles, the demand for infant formula-based products has risen considerably.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making. We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis.

Contact: 

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutritional-yeast-market-to-top-us-999-5-million-by-2032-amid-rising-awareness-about-the-health-benefits-of-nutritional-yeast-301584803.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

