Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® Announces 2023 Spring Scholarship Winners

·3 min read

Awards support students in their pursuits of manufacturing careers

ELGIN, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), the Foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l. (FMA) announced that 30 students will be receiving scholarships for the upcoming 2023 spring semester.

Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Logo
Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Logo

This year, thanks to generous donations and grants from across the metal fabrication industry and beyond, NBT is awarding a total of $45,000 to support tuition, book and school fee costs.

"We are pleased to be providing scholarships to enable these students to pursue their passion in manufacturing," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "We hope that this gives them the foundation to become lifelong contributors to this dynamic industry."

Since 1990, NBT has awarded more than $1.3 million to over 675 students to pursue manufacturing careers across the United States. To learn more about scholarship opportunities, as well as past recipients, please visit: https://www.nutsandboltsfoundation.org/scholarships

2023 SPRING AWARD WINNERS

Dylan Berguson, Jersey Shore, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Kayla Berry, Waldorf, Md., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Casey Campbell, Kennerdell, Pa., Engineering Design Technologies, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Ryder Collupy, Watertown, Wis., Electrical Engineering Technology, Madison Area Technical College

Caleb Coots, Tioga, Pa., Metal Fabrication Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Jacqueline Fisher, Roselle, Ill., Mechanical Engineering, Iowa State University

Michael Fuccile, Conyngham, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Jared Gonding, Roswell, Ga., Welding, Georgia Trade School

Leah Griesmer, Broadview Heights, Ohio, Mechanical Engineering, University of Cincinnati

Matthew Haley, Roseville, Mich., Mechanical Engineering, Oakland University

Victoria Hohol, Colgate, Wis., CNC Set-Up / Operator, Moraine Park Technical College

Chad Holt, Elmwood Park, Ill., Automation / Robotics / Mechatronics, College of Lake County

Tyler Kleinsasser, Huron, S.D., Industrial Engineering and Engineering Management, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Albert Ly, Franklin Park, Ill., Engineering Technology / Mechatronics, Illinois Institute of Technology

William Makovsky, Coplay, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Sergio Martinez, Oceanside, Calif., Mechanical Engineering, Grand Canyon University

Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Michael Montilla, River Grove, Ill., Engineering Technology / Mechanical Design, Triton College

Kevin Potthast, Des Peres, Mo., Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering, Purdue University

Alec Rees, Centerport, N.Y., Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Stephanie Ressel, Starkville, Miss., Aerospace Engineering, Mississippi State University

Jakob Ripp, Middleton, Wis., Metal Fabrication / Welding, Madison Area Technical College

Brenten Rodgers, Floyds Knobs, Ind., Design Engineering Technology, Trine University

Lucas Simon, Colgate, Wis., Mechanical Engineering, University of Wisconsin

Lauryn Stauffer, Bath, Pa., Automation Engineering Technology: Robotics and Automation, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Jack Stump, York, Pa., Machine Tool Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Jared Svetlev, Saint Joseph, Mich., Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University

Jason Theodore, Williamsport, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Niles Walter, Chiloquin, Ore., Mechanical Engineering, Oregon Institute of Technology

Matthew Woolcock, Oil City, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology

About The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, International

The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, International (FMA) a professional organization with more than 2,500 members working together to improve the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry. Founded in 1970, FMA brings metal fabricators and equipment manufacturers together through technology councils, educational programs, networking events, and the FABTECH® trade show. The official publications of FMA include The FABRICATOR®, The Tube & Pipe Journal®, STAMPING Journal®, The WELDER®, The FABRICATOR en Español, Canadian Metalworking®, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding®. Learn more at fmamfg.org.

Media Contact
Erik James Rancatore
erancatore@fmanet.org
815.227.8219

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuts-bolts--thingamajigs-announces-2023-spring-scholarship-winners-301702048.html

SOURCE Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA)

