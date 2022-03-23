U.S. markets closed

Nuuday selects Dubber for Call Recording and Voice AI

·3 min read
In this article:
  • DUB

  • Nuuday is Denmark's largest telecommunications service provider

  • Nuuday to deploy Dubber recording and AI for mobile and Unified Communications (UC)

  • Nuuday to migrate existing recording users to Dubber platform

  • Builds Dubber footprint across Nordics

  • Service launching in Dubber Q4 FY2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) is pleased to announce that its Unified Call Recording (UCR) and Voice AI platform has been selected by Denmark's Nuuday for unified call recording and voice AI for mobile and unified communications (UC) customers.

Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber)
Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber)

Nuuday is Denmark's largest telecommunications service provider, part of the national carrier TDC Group/ TDC Holding A/S. Dubber services will be available for TDC Erhvervs (a Nuuday brand) customers on their mobile and Unified Communications (UC) solutions in the first half of 2022. The deployment will also provide for the migration of all existing on-premise call recordings to the Dubber cloud platform, maintaining or exceeding compliance standards under legacy customer agreements.

Dubber UCR services will also be immediately available on TDC Scale, Nuuday's Unified Communications solution for enterprise customers, while migrating existing recording services, and call recording data to the Dubber platform. This implementation will enable Nuuday customers to seamlessly add Dubber products to their existing Nuuday UC services while allowing for the rollout of additional Dubber solutions onto the TDC Scale service.

John Henriksen, CEO, TDC Erhverv: "Our new partnership with Dubber will provide a scalable and secure solution to meet our customers' call recording requirements, across their mobile and Unified Communications services. Dubber's solutions will easily integrate with our existing infrastructure and service offerings for all Danish businesses, reinforcing our ambition to constantly innovate to meet customers' needs. With UC transforming the way businesses communicate, solutions like Dubber provide much-needed, secure and compliant functionality."

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber: "Nuuday is a recognised industry leader and one of the most progressive carriers in the European unified communications sector, with one of the largest customer bases on its Cisco/Broadworks UC network. We are delighted to be upgrading Nuuday's existing recording installed base to the Dubber platform. These legacy services will now have all the inherent benefits of Dubber's cloud platform, including fully compliant storage, search, transcription, and sentiment analysis - providing Dubber with an accretive increase to our ARR. Provisioning of the Dubber Platform across a broad addressable market will also enable Nuuday to utilise AI to transform data into valuable insights, driving revenue, retention, and differentiation. In addition, Dubber's cloud-native, simple-to-deploy call recording platform provides Nuuday with an infinitely scalable solution that will grow as their customer needs grow."

"Our agreement with Nuuday is another important milestone in establishing Dubber as the defacto call recording and conversational AI service for a telecommunications service provider. Through our innovative technology and partnering approach, we can deliver scale, carrier-grade performance and integration in the cloud, and the partnering model to enhance revenue for our service provider customers significantly," added McGovern.

The Nuuday agreement will provide an accretive revenue stream for Dubber, with additional revenues determined by uptake of the services by Nuuday customers. This ASX announcement has been approved for release to ASX by Steve McGovern, CEO & Managing Director.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation directly from the network. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer recording from virtually any source - turning them into AI-enriched insights for compliance, revenue, customer and people intelligence. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry. Its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Simon Hinsley
simon.hinsley@dubber.net
+61 (0) 401 809 653

ANZ Media
Terry Alberstein
terry@navigatecommunication.com.au
+61 (0) 458 484 921

EMEA Media
Annabel Clementson
annabel@wearetfd.com
+44 7951 786435

SOURCE Dubber

