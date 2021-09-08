U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,076.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,663.50
    -11.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.27
    +0.92 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.50
    +2.09 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2170
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,389.59
    -4,720.75 (-9.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.62
    -184.33 (-13.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.57
    -33.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Nuvalent Announces Business and Program Highlights and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IND Application for NVL-520 Cleared by US FDA; Company Expects to Initiate Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Second Half of 2021

$190.6 Million Upsized IPO Completed to Fund Continued Advancement of Novel Portfolio of Precisely Targeted Kinase Inhibitors

Leadership Team Further Strengthened with Appointments of Deborah Miller, Ph.D., J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Sapna Srivastava, Ph.D., to the Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUVL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today reported recent pipeline and business highlights and second quarter 2021 financial results.

Nuvalent, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Nuvalent, Inc.)
Nuvalent, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Nuvalent, Inc.)

"At Nuvalent, we are leveraging our team's deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design to advance a novel pipeline of product candidates for patients with cancer. Our therapies are specifically designed to solve for challenges limiting the activity and durability of currently available therapies, such as kinase resistance, adverse events due to off-target activity, and metastases to the brain," said James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Nuvalent. "In the first half of 2021, our team has made meaningful progress to deliver on our clear vision for advancing the field of precision oncology. We have received clearance from the FDA to proceed with the Phase 1/2 study for our ROS1-selective inhibitor NVL-520, advanced our parallel lead product candidate, the ALK-selective inhibitor NVL-655, into IND-enabling studies, and progressed multiple additional discovery-stage research programs. With the recent talented additions to our team and capital raised in our upsized IPO, we stand well positioned to fuel our upcoming transition to a clinical organization and efforts to renew hope for patients in need."

Second Quarter Highlights

  • IND Application for NVL-520 Cleared by FDA, Enabling Clinical Trial Initiation: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NVL-520, its brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor. The company is preparing to initiate the Phase 1 portion of a global, Phase 1/2 clinical trial for NVL-520 in patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC and other advanced solid tumors in the second half of 2021.

  • $190.6 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering (IPO) Successfully Completed: In July 2021, Nuvalent sold 11,212,500 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $190.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

  • Company Leadership Strengthened through Appointments to Management and Board: Nuvalent recently appointed Deborah Miller, Ph.D., J.D., as Chief Legal Officer, and Sapna Srivastava, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer of eGenesis, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Miller most recently served as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma America (SDPA). Prior to that, Dr. Miller served as Deputy General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of SDPA. She previously held various roles at Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. including Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Patent Counsel, where she built and managed the intellectual property group and supported various in-licensing, out-licensing and financing ventures. Earlier in her career, Dr. Miller was IP corporate counsel at Sepracor Inc. (currently, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.), and an associate at the law firm Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP. Dr. Miller earned her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, Ph.D. in biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology from Harvard University, M.S. in medical sciences from Harvard Medical School and B.S. in chemistry from Swarthmore College.

Dr. Srivastava brings over 20 years of experience as a senior executive in the biopharmaceutical industry. She has served as the Chief Financial Officer at eGenesis Bio since April 2021. Prior to eGenesis, she held similar roles as the Chief Financial and Strategy Officer at Abide Therapeutics (acquired by Lundbeck) and at Intellia Therapeutics. Before Intellia, Dr. Srivastava was a senior biotechnology analyst at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and ThinkEquity Partners, and began her career as a research associate at J.P. Morgan. Dr. Srivastava received her Ph.D. in neuroscience from the New York University School of Medicine and her B.S. in biology from St. Xavier's College at the University of Bombay.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • As of June 30, 2021, Nuvalent had cash of $138.9 million, which does not include net proceeds from its IPO, which was completed on August 2, 2021.

  • Research & Development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $7.8 million.

  • General & Administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.0 million.

  • Net Loss for the second quarter was $9.8 million, or $3.17 per share.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs. To learn more, visit www.nuvalent.com and follow us on Twitter (@nuvalent) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Nuvalent, Inc.'s ("Nuvalent," the "Company," "we," or "our") strategy, business plans and focus; the progress and timing of the preclinical and clinical development of Nuvalents' programs, including NVL-520 and NVL-655; expectations regarding the planned clinical trial initiation of NVL-520, including timing; expectations regarding Nuvalent's use of capital, expenses and other financial results during 2021 and in the future. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" or the negative of these terms and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which the Company has operations or does business, as well as on the timing and anticipated timing and results of its clinical trials, strategy and future operations, including the planned initiation of the Phase 1 portion of a global, Phase 1/2 clinical trial for NVL-520, the timing and progress of IND-enabling studies of NVL-655 and progress from the Company's discovery-stage programs; the Company's expectations regarding its management and board additions; the Company's ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of Nuvalent's planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Nuvalent's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Nuvalent explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


(In thousands, except share and per share data)


(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Operating expenses:

















Research and development


$

7,826



$

3,657



$

13,310



$

6,983


General and administrative



2,024




349




2,702




668


Total operating expenses



9,850




4,006




16,012




7,651


Loss from operations



(9,850)




(4,006)




(16,012)




(7,651)


Other income (expense):

















Change in fair value of preferred

stock tranche rights






(4,542)




(635)




4,471


Other income (expense), net



12




(9)




24




(18)


Total other income (expense), net



12




(4,551)




(611)




4,453


Net loss and comprehensive loss


$

(9,838)



$

(8,557)



$

(16,623)



$

(3,198)


Net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders, basic and

diluted


$

(3.17)



$

(2.82)



$

(5.37)



$

(1.20)


Weighted average shares of common

stock outstanding, basic and diluted



3,106,152




3,037,974




3,095,639




2,675,827


SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)













June 30,



December 31,




2021



2020


Cash


$

138,919



$

10,332


Working capital


$

133,452



$

6,266


Total assets


$

143,502



$

10,646


Total liabilities


$

5,829



$

6,615


Total stockholders' deficit


$

(47,740)



$

(31,323)


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvalent-announces-business-and-program-highlights-and-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301370838.html

SOURCE Nuvalent, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • 5 Utility Stocks for Investors Chasing Yield

    Our stock screen ranks utilities by yield, looking for companies that are likely to keep raising their dividends.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • UiPath Inc. (PATH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    PATH earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador

    Bitcoin licked its wounds on Wednesday, a day after its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months as El Salvador's historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the street. Analysts said the sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumour of El Salvador's move now selling the fact. "I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event (El Salvador), similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq," said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • With GameStop earnings on tap, options traders bet on muted moves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Options traders are expecting comparatively subdued moves in GameStop Inc shares around its earnings report, as the company that helped spark the so-called meme stock phenomenon prepares to report quarterly results on Wednesday. Traders are pricing a 14% swing for GameStop's shares by Friday, according to pricing in options expiring at the end of the week. By comparison, the video game retailer’s shares have moved about 30% on the day after each of its last two earnings reports.

  • Investment Banks Turn Sour on U.S. Equity Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment banks from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are cautioning investors about the U.S. equity outlook.Morgan Stanley slashed U.S. equities to underweight and global stocks to equal-weight on Tuesday, citing “outsized risk” to growth through October. Rising cases of the delta virus strain, and tension between elevated inflation expectations and low yields are at play during a time “that has historically poor seasonality,” strategists including And

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Endured a Rocky Day. What’s Behind the Selloff.

    The volatile crypto market may be going through a bout of profit-taking after a surge. Technical factors also could be to blame.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) set a Low Bar for its Q4 Report. Here is What Will Actually Drive High Growth

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a young FinTech growth company that has garnered a lot of attention since its IPO in January 2021. Affirm is offering a payment platform where people can buy products and pay in 1 to 48 month installments. Before Thursday's Q4 Earnings report, we are going to do a quick overview of the company and see what can investors expect from Affirm in the future.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading near $46,150 as of 6:31 a.m. in New York, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following El

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.