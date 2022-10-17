U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Nuvalent to Host Conference Call to Discuss Preliminary Phase 1 Data from ARROS-1 Clinical Trial of NVL-520 and Additional Preclinical Updates in Conjunction with 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

·1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced that management will host a live webcast and conference call in conjunction with its data presentations at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The event will be accessible through the "Events" section of the Investors page of www.nuvalent.com or by dialing (866) 652-5200 (domestic) or (412) 317-6060 (international) and referring to conference ID 10171503. A replay and accompanying slides will be archived on the Nuvalent website for 30 days.

About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a program in HER2 Exon 20 insertion-positive cancers, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.nuvalent.com. Follow us on Twitter (@nuvalent) and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvalent-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-preliminary-phase-1-data-from-arros-1-clinical-trial-of-nvl-520-and-additional-preclinical-updates-in-conjunction-with-34th-eortc-nci-aacr-symposium-301650281.html

SOURCE Nuvalent, Inc.

