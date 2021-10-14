NuVasive Launches Latest Porous PEEK Implant for Posterior Spine Surgery

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the launch of the Cohere® TLIF-O implant and upcoming launch of the Cohere TLIF-A implant planned for later in the fourth quarter. With these additions to its Advanced Materials Science™ (AMS) portfolio, NuVasive is the only company to offer both porous PEEK and porous titanium implants for posterior spine surgery.1

NuVasive Logo
NuVasive Logo

"NuVasive is focused on providing a comprehensive spine offering across all procedural segments to address some of the most challenging aspects of spine surgery. Porous PEEK is a clear differentiator for us in the market, and the launch of Cohere TLIF-O and future addition of Cohere TLIF-A furthers our commitment to this one-of-a-kind technology," said Massimo Calafiore, chief commercial officer of NuVasive. "The Company has a uniquely differentiated TLIF portfolio to support the most widely used posterior spine procedure and we will continue to invest in outcome-driven innovation that drives the greatest impact for our surgeons, providers, and patients."

Cohere TLIF-O is a porous PEEK implant for the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure with a variety of implant sizes to accommodate various patient anatomies and procedurally designed instrumentation. Its design adheres to NuVasive's AMS principles of surface, structure, and imaging and includes the following features:

  • Surface: The implant's proprietary porous surface technology generates stronger integration through bony in-growth and on-growth2 in comparison to smooth PEEK,3,4 which aids fusion and overall clinical outcomes;

  • Structure: Cohere TLIF-O is designed with lordosis in the oblique plane which helps maintain coronal alignment while restoring sagittal balance; and

  • Imaging: The radiolucent polymer composition of porous PEEK enables clear radiographic visualization of the fusion site with a variety of different imaging modalities.

"Porous PEEK combines the stiffness and radiolucency of PEEK with the enhanced osseo-integration of the porous technology—benefits not possible with prior devices," said Frank Phillips, MD, professor of orthopedic surgery and director of the Division of Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. "The enhanced clinical outcomes possible with Cohere TLIF-O and the comprehensive surface technology options for posterior spine surgery now available are helping advance the standard of patient care."

Later in the fourth quarter, the Company plans to launch the Cohere TLIF-A implant. While the device has similar clinical properties to Cohere TLIF-O, the Cohere TLIF-A implant is designed for anterior column support to maximize sagittal alignment correction.

About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1 Data on file. Based on review of publicly available materials at the time of this release.
2 Torstrick FB, Safranski DL, Burkus JK, et al. Getting PEEK to stick to bone: the development of porous PEEK for interbody fusion devices. Tech Orthop 2017;32:158-166. Data may not be representative of clinical results.
3 Torstrick FB, Lin ASP, Gall K, et al. Porous PEEK improves the bone-implant interface compared to plasma-sprayed titanium coating in PEEK: in vitro and in vivo analysis. Transactions of the 2017 Annual Meeting of the ORS, San Diego, CA; Poster 0835. Data may not be representative of clinical results.
4 Torstrick FB, Evans NT, Stevens HY, et al. Do surface porosity and pore size influence mechanical properties and cellular response to PEEK? Clin Orthop Relat Res 2016;474(11):2373-83. Data may not be representative of clinical results.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvasive-launches-latest-porous-peek-implant-for-posterior-spine-surgery-301399874.html

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.

