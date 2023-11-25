Nuvectis Pharma Insiders Added US$3.75m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Nuvectis Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Charles Mosseri-Marlio bought US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$17.43 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Nuvectis Pharma insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Nuvectis Pharma Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Nuvectis Pharma. Co-Founder Ron Bentsur spent US$55k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Nuvectis Pharma

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Nuvectis Pharma insiders own about US$95m worth of shares (which is 67% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nuvectis Pharma Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Nuvectis Pharma. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Nuvectis Pharma has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

