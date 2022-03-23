U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.88
    -31.73 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,560.76
    -246.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,955.38
    -153.43 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,063.51
    -24.83 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.99
    +4.72 (+4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    +13.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.37 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3530
    -0.0200 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0081 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6700
    -0.1460 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,048.85
    -800.75 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.44
    -0.16 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.12
    -11.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Nuveen's 2022 Institutional Investor Survey: Major Investors Ready to Re-Think Portfolio Strategies Amid Changing Markets, Climate and Society

·7 min read

  • 61% Looking to Mitigate Inflation Risk

  • Three-Quarters Expanding Search for Yield, With Majority Turning to Alternative Credit

  • 86% See Opportunity in Transition to Low-Carbon Economy

  • Half Considering/Currently Investing in Social Investments and Incorporating DE&I Metrics into Manager Selection

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, about two-thirds (66%) of major institutional investors are more worried now than two years ago about extreme events disrupting their investment strategies—and nearly as many (64%) believe investors need to completely re-think how they approach portfolio construction.

Nuveen logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuveen)
Nuveen logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuveen)

Those are among the key findings of Nuveen's 2nd annual EQuilibrium Global Institutional Investor Survey, released today, which indicates that investors are reacting to a remarkable climate of change across many fronts. Among the key forces at work are new uncertainty regarding rising inflation and interest rates, volatile markets, a spate of damaging weather and climatic events, and increased awareness of social inequality.

A Need to Be Forward Looking, Flexible

Investors are responding by pursuing a range of portfolio strategies, from increasing investments in private assets, to addressing the risks and opportunities of climate change in their portfolios, and considering diversity and inclusion factors when they evaluate and hire investment managers.

"With all the complexity and rapid change now driving communities, economies and the environment, institutional investors urgently need a forward-looking perspective and the flexibility to consider new approaches," said Mike Perry, Head of Nuveen's Global Client Group. "Our survey provides the latest insights into how major investors worldwide are thinking about these factors – and some signals regarding the solutions they are likely to embrace in the coming months and years."

Nuveen's EQuilibrium Global Institutional Investor Survey examined the views and practices of 800 global institutional investors and consultants spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region in October and November 2021. All survey respondents were decision makers and represent organizations with at least $500 million in assets.

Investors Position for Inflation, Look to Alternative Credit for Yield

With slowing growth, increased volatility, upward pressure on interest rates and higher inflation, investors will face a generally more challenging environment going forward. On the geopolitical front, "we don't believe that the Russia/Ukraine conflict should be driving long-term portfolio strategy changes," Perry said. "However, if events in Ukraine continue to escalate and the global security response increases, we expect continued volatility across risk assets."

About six in 10 (61%) investors say they are taking steps to increase inflation risk mitigation over the next 12 months.

With traditional fixed income assets no longer producing robust income, three-quarters of investors say they plan to expand their reach for yield over the next two years. The vast majority (62%) are looking to alternative credit.

Private credit saw the biggest year-over-year increase in the percent of asset owners who hold the asset class. Now, 72% hold private credit, compared with 62% in 2020, and 31% say they plan to increase assets over the next two years.

"An environment of low, yet rising interest rates and high inflation can make middle-market loans, infrastructure debt, real estate debt and other forms of private credit particularly attractive," said Perry.

Seeing Both Risk and Opportunity in Climate Change

Climate risk (50%) along with investment management technology (51%) top the list of the emerging trends that investors believe will be most influential to their portfolios over the next five years.

Investors now generally agree (71%) that climate risk is, in fact, investment risk; 79% also agree that the transition to a low-carbon economy is inevitable; and 86% say the transition will present new investment opportunities. Of note, clean energy was the top choice (73%) for investors who plan to increase allocations to infrastructure.

"Investors want to protect their portfolios from threats posed by more expensive prices for clean energy, disruptions to business activity, and other direct and indirect consequences of climate change," said Amy O'Brien, Global Head of Responsible Investing. "But they also are identifying ways to invest in technologies, infrastructure and other assets that will facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy.

"The survey also suggests that many investors are still early in their journeys to address climate risk in their portfolios and are focused on balancing traditional tactical allocation needs with longer-term systemic changes," said O'Brien. Eighty percent of investors say that, over the next two years, defining climate objectives and a roadmap will be a priority; just 53% identified portfolio allocation changes as a priority.

ESG Investing Now a Mainstream Practice

Investing based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations is now a mainstream practice: the overwhelming majority of asset owners (87%) say they consider ESG factors when making investment decisions or plan to within the next year.

Reputational risk and "doing good while investing well" are the top motivations for ESG (both at approximately 50%), while one in three of those surveyed cite stakeholder pressure as a driver.

"Data quality remains a barrier to more effective ESG integration," said O'Brien. "But regulatory changes and ongoing enhancement of the precision, consistency and transparency of ESG data — as well as more structure around properly mapping ESG to material factors in a company's performance — should continue to propel further ESG integration."

Momentum in particular is building for investments designed to have a tangible impact related to urgent social issues and concerns. "For some institutions, this involves adding impact investments that address specific social causes to their portfolios," said O'Brien. "For others, it means incorporating practices for diversity, equity and inclusion into how they build their internal teams or select outside managers. Investors are increasingly focused on the interaction of environmental and social investment decisions."

More than half (52%) of investors and consultants agree that investors can impact social inequality through investment choices. Half of asset owners (49%) currently invest in social investments or plan to in the next two years; they are exploring a range of opportunities from community infrastructure projects (43%) and fintech innovations addressing financial inclusion (42%) to investments focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts (40%) and affordable housing (38%).

DE&I a Key Consideration in Strengthening Workforces, Hiring Outside Managers

DE&I metrics are steadily making their way into processes for strengthening workforces, selecting and hiring investment managers, and choosing specific investments.

"Investors globally are increasingly aware of the business risks that lack of diversity and inclusion in the workplace can pose, as well as the benefits of a diverse workforce for innovation and financial problem-solving," said O'Brien. Nearly half of organizations (49%) are setting clear goals and targets for DE&I hiring, retention and talent development; 39% are setting DE&I inclusion/membership goals for internal boards and committees.

Over half (55%) of asset owners and consultants indicate that DE&I metrics influence the manager selection process; 62% agree that better investment outcomes are driven by a diverse team of portfolio managers. And, 61% report setting, or considering setting, standards for investment partners and consultants around DE&I measures and progress.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit nuveen.com.

About Nuveen's EQuilibrium Global Institutional Investor Survey

Nuveen and CoreData surveyed 800 global institutional investors and consultants in more than 20 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region in October and November 2021. The survey was supplemented with 10 qualitative interviews. Respondents are decision-makers at corporate pensions, public/governmental pensions, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds and central banks as well as consultants. Asset owner survey respondents represent organizations with assets of more than $10 billion (55%) and less than $10 billion (45%), with a minimum asset level of $500 million. The survey has a margin of error of ± 3.5% at a 95% confidence level.

Contact:
Vanessa Sussman
Nuveen Media Relations
917.405.1897
vanessa.sussman@nuveen.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuveens-2022-institutional-investor-survey-major-investors-ready-to-re-think-portfolio-strategies-amid-changing-markets-climate-and-society-301507032.html

SOURCE Nuveen

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • GameStop rallies after Ryan Cohen buys 100,000 shares of the meme stock

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought $100,000 shares of the meme stock, now owning 11.9% of the electronics retail company.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It's the first country to approve Novavax's COVID vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • MP Materials Is Ready for an Upside Breakout

    MP Materials is poised for an important upside breakout. Continue to hold MP longs. In this updated daily bar chart of MP, below, we can see that prices sold off into early February and would have stopped out longs at $37 on the way down.

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkAs part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s $10 billion investment in the oil company in 2019, B

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue