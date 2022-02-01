U.S. markets closed

Nuvei to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 8, 2022

Nuvei Corporation
·2 min read

  • NVEI

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it will release its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Company also expects to provide its Financial Outlook for the three months ending March 31, 2022 and the year ending December 31, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-425-9470 (US/Canada toll-free), or 201-389-0878 (international). A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (US/Canada toll-free), or 412-317-6671 (international); the conference ID is 13726674. The replay will be available through Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Contact:

Investor Relations
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com


