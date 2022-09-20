U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

NUVISAN receives US$9.6m grant for a multi-target drug discovery program on novel non-hormonal contraceptive medicines

·2 min read

NUVISAN's integrated drug discovery expertise leveraged in a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BERLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVISAN ICB GmbH, a fully integrated contract research service provider for drug discovery and development ("NUVISAN ICB"), announced today that the company has received a grant with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Seattle, WA, USA, "the foundation") for an integrated program on discovery and early development of novel non-hormonal contraceptive medicines.

(PRNewsfoto/Nuvisan Gmbh)
(PRNewsfoto/Nuvisan Gmbh)

NUVISAN has been awarded a three-year grant of US$ 9.6 million from the foundation to develop a portfolio of programs based on several promising human protein targets, establish tools and assays, perform high-throughput screening (HTS) of a library of up to 2.46 million compounds to identify chemical hits that are suitable for pharmacological intervention, and further optimize these hits to in vivo lead compounds during the hit-to-lead process.

"Addressing the unmet family planning and birth control needs of women and their families worldwide is a global challenge and an exciting motivation for us at NUVISAN", according to Arnoud Huisman, Managing Director of NUVISAN ICB and Chief Strategy Officer of the NUVISAN group, "We appreciate the foundation's trust and are delighted to contribute our scientists' long-standing pharma expertise and our integrated drug discovery and development capabilities to this program, to eventually bring new non-hormonal contraceptive medicines to the clinic."

About NUVISAN

The NUVISAN group is a Contract Research and Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO/CDMO) with six sites in Germany and France. NUVISAN offers unique, high-quality, and tailored integrated solutions along the drug discovery and development value chain - from target to patient. Thanks to more than 40 years of experience and over 1,000 employees, NUVISAN supports its biotech startup, pharma, and venture capital partners to discover, develop, and bring the next generation medicines to market.

NUVISAN ICB GmbH (Innovation Campus Berlin) was acquired by NUVISAN as a fully functional pharma R&D unit in 2020. NUVISAN ICB brings decades of successful drug discovery and development expertise in a broad indication spectrum including women's and men's health, oncology, and cardiovascular diseases. With all capabilities located under one roof in Berlin, NUVISAN ICB provides end-to-end solutions from target identification to pre-clinical candidates and IND, covering protein technologies, structural biology, high-throughput screening, computational and medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, translational research, drug metabolism & pharmacokinetics as well as toxicology.

With a recent strategic investment from ALS Limited (ASX: ALQ), the NUVISAN group is today one of the fastest growing companies in the industry for the benefit of its partners and the patients they cure. For more information, please visit www.nuvisan.com

Nuvisan media contact

Uyen.Nguyen ; Uyen.nguyen@nuvisan.com,   +49 172 4166247

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902191/Nuvisan_Logo.jpg

 

 




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvisan-receives-us9-6m-grant-for-a-multi-target-drug-discovery-program-on-novel-non-hormonal-contraceptive-medicines-301627631.html

SOURCE Nuvisan Gmbh

