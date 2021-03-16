U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.25
    +4.31 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,926.96
    -26.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,459.71
    +139.84 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,360.17
    +7.38 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.19
    -1.20 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.24 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1922
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5970
    -0.0100 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8670
    -0.2660 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,623.64
    -108.68 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.11
    -85.14 (-7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,799.77
    +50.07 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Nuvocargo Enhances US/Mexico Trade Platform With New Tracking and Visibility Features for Shippers

Nuvocargo
·3 min read

New updates include real-time reporting notifications and enhanced visibility to monitor shipments on both sides of the border

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo, the only all-in-one digital platform for US/Mexico trade, announced today it has updated its platform with new tracking features available in English and Spanish that provide shippers with enhanced visibility and the ability to track and monitor their cargo shipments all in one place.

Traditionally, shippers lose the ability to track their items in transit the minute those items leave on a truck and they must rely on updates from transportation companies, which are often sporadic and out of date. Available via desktop or mobile device, Nuvocargo’s bilingual platform eliminates those issues by providing real-time end-to-end tracking on shipments between US/Mexico. Nuvocargo tripled the number of tracking points available for customers to monitor their cross-border shipment in real-time including: arrived at origin, loading, waiting for paperwork, picked up from origin, arrived at border, crossed border, arrived at destination, unloading and lastly delivered to destination. Nuvocargo’s on-time pickup and deliveries has a success rate of more than 95 percent and the events notifications provide precise information to the shipper to help them prepare their shipments in advance. Also, since adding the new features, visits from customers to the shipping details dashboard on the Nuvocargo platform have increased 87 percent compared to the beginning of January, which signals higher engagement and that customers are responding positively.

Alfredo Rodriguez, Vice President of Logistics at Nuvocargo customer Land & Sea, a Mexico City-based importer of meat products for a holding company that owns several restaurant chains across the country, has been using the new tracking features. Rodriguez said, The availability and speed that Nuvocargo facilitates helps us to promptly make more informed decisions about our shipments on both sides of the border. We transport delicate perishable food, so being able to track our cargo gives us the opportunity to prepare everything in advance. For perishable products, the riskiest moment is getting clearance from MX customs. Having the peace of mind that we can track our cargo every step of the way is extremely valuable.”

“Shipping cargo across the border requires working with experts with dominance in technical and operational fields and Nuvocargo's bilingual team delivers that unique service to our customers,” said Deepak Chhugani, Founder and CEO of Nuvocargo. “These new tracking notifications give our customers access to more visibility knowing exactly the moment their shipments arrived and crossed the border, eliminating a huge pain point for shippers. We acknowledge the importance of the logistics ecosystem and continue to advance our platform with new updates that serve carriers and shippers.”

About Nuvocargo
Nuvocargo is the only all-in-one digital platform for cross-border trade offering freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance and supply chain financing. It combines powerful technology with an exceptional team of experts to seamlessly integrate end-to-end movement of cargo in a single platform. Nuvocargo is modernizing a $2T market that has yet to experience real digitalization, empowering shippers with unparalleled visibility, efficiency and support. Run by a fully bi-lingual team, Nuvocargo's unique position at the intersection of technology, logistics, the US and Latin America, contributes to growing revenues 35 percent month over month since beginning operations in late 2019. Nuvocargo is backed by Silicon Valley-based NFX, Mexico-based ALLVP, world renowned startup accelerator Y Combinator, the cofounders of LatAm unicorn Rappi, and the ex-CMO of Cabify, among others. Learn more about the nuvo way at https://www.nuvocargo.com/en or follow @nuvocargo.

Media Contact:
Gina Rezendes
617-640-9278
gina@big-swing.com


Recommended Stories

  • VW Surges 29% After Laying Plans to Dethrone Tesla by Mid-Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares surged the most since a historic short squeeze a dozen years ago after back-to-back briefings on how it plans to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s common stock soared as much as 29% on Tuesday after it announced plans to standardize key technologies across its sprawling industrial empire and generate scale effects that both Tesla and established automakers are unlikely to match. On Monday, the company said it would build six battery factories in Europe alone.The share move is reminiscent of the short squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company in 2008. VW’s three dominant shareholders - the Porsche and Piech family, the state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- own 90% of the common shares outstanding. VW’s preference stock, its more widely traded security, was up just 5.7% as of 1:45 p.m. in Frankfurt.VW is targeting 1 million electric-vehicle sales this year and aims to become the global EV market leader by 2025 at the latest, the company said. By 2030, the share of fully electric vehicles in Europe is set to rise to as much as 60% of its deliveries.“We will accelerate our transformation journey in 2021 and beyond,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters. The newly-formed management board “is set to unleash value,” he said.Europe’s largest automaker is overhauling its sprawling operations to free up funds for new technologies as it plans to build the industry’s largest fleet of electric vehicles. The company is introducing several new battery-powered models, has unveiled Europe’s boldest battery-production push and struck a deal with unions to cut more jobs in Germany.VW said it will use a “platform” approach to leverage economies of scale across its stable of 12 automotive brands and raise the efficiency of deploying technologies including software, batteries and charging infrastructure.The company plans to bolster its software operations to 10,000 staff as it develops automated-driving features and in-car operating systems. The hiring push would make VW one of Europe’s largest software firms behind SAP SE, improving its chances of catching up to Tesla and counter the risks posed by the automotive ambitions of Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.Here’s how VW’s units performed last year:Operating profit at VW’s namesake passenger-car brand plummeted to 454 million euros in 2020, from 3.8 billion euros in 2019The Audi division, which leads the group’s software expansion, saw operating profit decline to 2.7 billion euros from 4.5 billion eurosPorsche, the group’s most profitable brand, emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed with 4 billion euros in operating profit, compared with 4.2 billion euros in the previous yearLast month, the company said it expects profitability to improve this year. It kept its dividend proposal unchanged even as analysts braced for a cut, and said rising vehicle deliveries will push up revenue up significantly. By 2025 at the latest, VW wants to generate an operating return on sales of 7% to 8%.(Updates with share move in headline and first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China’s biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.“Be assured that Alibaba’s commitment to SCMP remains unchanged and continues to support our mission and business goals,” Gary Liu, the newspaper company’s chief executive officer, told employees in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares were little changed. Online media outlet 36kr Holdings Inc. slid 1.5% in New York.The expansive influence of Alibaba-backed media services is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus.Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThose comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.(Updates with SCMP CEO comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England Breaks From ECB’s Effort to Curb Market Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields.A week after the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of its asset purchases, BOE policy makers are expected to maintain theirs on Thursday. They are shrugging off an increase in market borrowing costs that pushed the yield on U.K. 10-year bonds to the highest since before the pandemic started last year.While the ECB reads higher yields as a threat to the euro zone’s already-delayed recovery, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday joined his colleagues in viewing it as a sign of optimism that the economy is about to rebound from its worst recession in three centuries. Britain also is benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, opening the prospect that most Covid-19 rules may disappear by the end of June.“Deflationary pressure appears far more deeply ingrained in the euro zone than in the U.K. or U.S.,” said Steven Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank. “We can understand why the ECB is more fearful.”Bailey’s stance puts the BOE closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to investors who have driven up yields around the globe, confident that a post-pandemic boom is on the way. The pound is near its strongest against the euro in more than a year. Benchmark gilt yields have risen more than a half percentage point in the past three months, more than any other major west European nation.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on BBC radio. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”With the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%, the focus is on the BOE’s asset purchase program, which is buying 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year to keep a lid on market borrowing costs. Economists are looking for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might adjust the rate of purchases -- either to tighten or loosen stimulus -- from about 4.4 billion pounds a week currently.“I expect the doves on the MPC to remind everybody that it’s not because you’re able to vaccinate people that you can justify this kind of tightening in your financial conditions,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc in London.What Our Economists Say ...“We expect policy makers to conclude that most of the recent pick-up in yields reflects the improving outlook. The minutes of the meeting are likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook, the flexibility of the central bank’s bond buying program and the guidance on the conditions for tightening.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.Britain’s outlook is diverging from the rest of Europe’s. A slow pace of vaccinations has held back the euro zone’s economy and threatened to extend lockdowns. Output is expected to contract again this quarter and not return to its pre-pandemic size until well into next year.By contrast, the U.K. has enjoyed a string of good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, the BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021.Since the BOE published its forecasts last month, more than a third of the U.K. population has received a vaccine, and the output shrank less severely than expected during a national lockdown in January. Also, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered his own jolt by extending furlough payments to those prevented from working. Shops are due to reopen in the middle of April.“The sequence of generally positive events would eventually push the BOE into implicitly acknowledging that the next move in rates will be up,” Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc, wrote in a note. “We do not expect the MPC to engage in this debate now.”Instead, he said, the minutes accompanying Thursday’s decision likely will point out lingering downside risks to the growth forecast. Those include Europe’s sluggish vaccination program, which threatens further outbreaks and longer restrictions on activity.Bailey has tried to point out risks to both sides of his forecasts in recent appearances, noting on Monday that the MPC has a “balanced picture of risks.”“The risks on the upside are that there has been a very large build-up in savings in the economy, largely because people have not been able to do the things they normally do,” Bailey said in an interview on BBC radio.For Bloomberg’s latest comment and economic surveys:SURVEY REPORT: U.K. Economic Forecasts in March 2021BOE QE Target Seen at GBP895B on March 18 (Survey)U.K. 10Y Bond Seen at 0.70% by End-1Q21 (Survey)U.K. 2Y Bond Seen at 0.06% by End-1Q21 (Survey)Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and DecisionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett Opposes Climate Proposal, Pays $19 Million to Jain, Abel

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is opposing two shareholder proposals related to climate change and diversity, citing the unique structure of the sprawling conglomerate.While the company’s board acknowledged that it needs to responsibly manage climate risks and maintain a diverse and inclusive workforce, it said that Berkshire, which owns companies ranging from railroad BNSF to auto insurer Geico and retailer See’s Candies, operates on a decentralized basis, with each firm free to deal with the issues in a way that’s best for its business and industry.“There are few centralized or integrated business functions. We want our managers to do the right things and we give them enormous latitude to do that,” Berkshire said in its proxy filing Monday about a climate proposal submitted by California Public Employees’ Retirement System, Federated Hermes Inc. and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec. “Consistent with our business model, each subsidiary is independently responsible for identifying and managing the risks and opportunities associated with their business, including those related to climate change.”Buffett, for decades, has embraced Berkshire’s decentralized set-up, employing just 26 people at corporate headquarters for a conglomerate that’s valued at roughly $590 billion. The board also pushed back against a diversity and inclusion proposal from As You Sow, working on behalf of Handlery Hotels Inc., saying that their request for quantitative, comparable data to determine the effectiveness of Berkshire’s diversity and inclusion programs “improperly” suggests that there’s standardized data for all of Berkshire’s 60-plus operating businesses.‘Dissimilar Operations’“Berkshire’s operating businesses represent dissimilar industries operating in multiple locations throughout the world,” the company said in the filing. “It would be unreasonable to ask for uniform, quantitative reporting for the purposes of comparing such dissimilar operations in different geographic locations.”Buffett’s compensation for 2020, also disclosed in the filing, was up just 1.5% from a year earlier. Both Buffett and Charlie Munger, his longtime business partner and a Berkshire vice chairman, have each received $100,000 in annual salaries for more than 25 years. Buffett’s key deputies, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, each received a pay bump of just $250 from 2019, with each making more than $19 million a year.Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire, has routinely faced shareholder proposals urging more disclosures related to the environment. The company shot down an attempt in 2016 to get a more detailed report on climate-change risk for its insurance subsidiaries.Still, Berkshire’s proxy for its annual meeting, scheduled as a virtual event on May 1, details why the company has faith in its decentralized approach to large issues. Buffett’s conglomerate cited the work at its energy operation to increase its investment in renewables, and BNSF’s efforts to develop new technologies that could lower fuel usage and cut carbon emissions.“Through their evaluations of climate-related risks and opportunities, Berkshire businesses may determine it is advantageous to publicly commit to reducing their emissions,” Berkshire said in the filing. “Other Berkshire businesses are making similar decisions that make great sense for the environment and Berkshire’s economics. These decisions are determined by their respective management teams and not as a result of an edict or requirement mandated by Berkshire’s corporate management team,” which is leading to “great results.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ackman Has Given Away $1.3 Billion in Coupang After Early Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman gave away shares worth more than $1 billion of Coupang Inc., the e-commerce giant behind the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management donated 26.5 million shares to the Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised fund and another non-profit, he said in a tweet. The stake is worth about $1.3 billion, based on Coupang’s closing price on Friday.Coupang shares rose 41% in its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc., and while it’s still losing money, revenue almost doubled last year as the pandemic boosted online shopping.The company priced its share offering last week above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Coupang’s valuation is now about $87 billion giving founder Bom Kim a stake worth more than $8 billion.One of the biggest winners is SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. His company owns the largest slice of Coupang, while Neil Mehta’s Greenoaks Capital is the second-largest shareholder. Rose Park Advisors, a venture capital firm co-founded by late Harvard professor Clayton Christensen and his son, Matt, also owns a stake.Ackman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since he established the Pershing Square Foundation in 2006, it has committed more than $400 million in grants and social investments. Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have served as co-trustees of the Foundation since 2019. At the end of September 2019, it reported $238 million in assets, according to a filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iranian Oil Surge to China Hurts OPEC Efforts to Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.”Chinese independent processors are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

    Global stocks hit their highest levels in over three weeks on Tuesday, as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks meeting this week will keep policies accommodative to help drive a post-pandemic global economic recovery. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 hit a record high, gaining 0.1%. "The stock markets have kept their spirits up ahead of tomorrow's important Fed announcement," said Karl Steiner, chief quantitative strategist at SEB.

  • Stocks rise, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap

    World stock markets rose on Monday and benchmark U.S. bond yields slipped from 13-month highs as investors looked to the U.S. central bank's meeting later in the week. Wall Street's main indexes rallied in late afternoon trade after the benchmark S&P 500 closed at another record high, while European shares were flat after rising to pre-pandemic levels, with travel shares gaining in both regions. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is in focus with rising bond yields and concerns over a pickup in inflation.

  • Crypto Long & Short: What NFT ‘Markets for Emotion’ Say About Tech Business Models

    NFTs may be frothy right now, but they reveal a new type of price discovery for a new type of value, which could change business models.

  • China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China’s biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.“Be assured that Alibaba’s commitment to SCMP remains unchanged and continues to support our mission and business goals,” Gary Liu, the newspaper company’s chief executive officer, told employees in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares were little changed. Online media outlet 36kr Holdings Inc. slid 1.5% in New York.The expansive influence of Alibaba-backed media services is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus.Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThose comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.(Updates with SCMP CEO comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

    Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil markets, but a quick look at the fundamentals should bring observers back down to earth rather abruptly

  • Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Philippines National Grid Taps Banks for $1.5 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has picked banks to work on its initial public offering and has increased its targeted size to at least $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter, paving the way for the biggest listing in the nation’s history.The high-voltage electricity network operator, commonly known as NGCP, has selected Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG to work on the first-time share sale, said the people, asking not to be named as the process is private. It may also add other banks to help with the listing, they said.The company aims to raise about $1.5 billion from the IPO though the figure could go as high as $2 billion, the people said. NGCP is seeking a valuation of $8 billion to $10 billion from the share sale, which could happen as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said.At $1.5 billion, which is higher than Bloomberg News had previously reported, NGCP’s IPO will be the biggest ever in the Southeast Asian nation, surpassing the $1.3 billion Monde Nissin Corp. is seeking to raise in its upcoming first-time share sale. Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.’s, which raked in $621 million in 2013, is the largest in the Philippines to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timing could still change, the people said. Representatives for Bank of America, JPMorgan, NGCP and UBS declined to comment.NGCP reached out to bankers to submit proposals for the prospective listing early this year, Bloomberg News reported in January.Under a law signed in 2008 that granted NGCP the franchise, the network operator is required to make a public offering of at least 20% of its outstanding capital within 10 years from the start of operation.NGCP was created as the result of a consortium including State Grid Corp. of China winning the 25-year concession to run the nation’s power transmission network in 2007. The company also counts Synergy Grid & Development Phils Inc. President Henry Sy Jr. and Prudential Guarantee & Assurance Inc. chairman Robert Coyiuto Jr. as shareholders.The power network operator officially started in 2009, according to its website. It has over 21,000 kilometers of transmission lines, 20,000 transmission towers and 140 substations. The IPO plan comes after the country’s energy regulatory commission denied NGCP’s request to further extend the deadline for the share sale. Senator Win Gatchalian urged the watchdog in October to issue an ultimatum on NGCP to comply with the requirement.(Updates with company assets in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $15 Billion Treasury ETF Drops 20% From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- By one measure, the decade-long bull market in bonds is over.The $15 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a widely watched exchange-traded fund for longer-term government bonds, fell for a second day Friday, losing as much as 2.3%. That extended its decline from an August peak to 20%, meeting a common definition of a bear market.The Treasury rout accelerated in recent weeks as vaccines and government stimulus boosted bets on an economic recovery and inflation, with yields climbing to pre-pandemic levels. Rates on 10-year Treasury notes are at 1.63%, poised for the highest since February last year. Long-duration bonds have been hardest hit, with 30-year Treasuries suffering their fourth-worst start of a year during the past century, data from Bank of America show.“We believe 2020 marked the secular low point for inflation and interest rates,” BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients. “The 40-year bull market in bonds is over.”Investors are taking note. They pulled $15.4 billion out of bond funds in the week through March 10, the biggest withdrawal in a year, according to BofA and EPFR Global data.Given rates are still low on a historic basis, more losses may be in store for bond investors, according to Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede.“We’re very cautious of the downside risk to the fixed-income part of our clients’ portfolios,” he said. “And that’s particularly why we are underweight core fixed-income at this time.”(Corrects title of Reynolds in second-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yields Have a Long Way to Go Before They Sting Yellen’s Treasury

    (Bloomberg) -- As rising government bond yields stir up angst on financial markets, one person who sounds unfazed is U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Her own go-to measure of debt costs is headed in the opposite direction.Interest payments on the national debt fell last year, to $345 billion or 1.6% of gross domestic product. They’re on track to shrink further in 2021 -- even after all the pandemic spending, plus a debt-market selloff that’s taken 10-year Treasury yields to the highest in more than 12 months.That’s because the government is rolling over bonds it sold years or decades ago, when its borrowing costs were higher. It would take Treasury yields averaging about 2.5% across all maturities -- well above where they are now -- to turn that trend around, according to calculations by Bloomberg Intelligence. Even then, U.S. debt service costs would be comfortably lower than they’ve been in the recent past.All of this helps explain why President Joe Biden’s administration, which just passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, is lining up trillions of dollars more spending to help infrastructure and industry -- and isn’t concerned if it has to borrow a chunk of the money.‘Troublesome Zone’Public spending to counter the pandemic has already taken U.S. debt to a post-World War II record. And the cost of new borrowing has jumped. Ten-year yields have climbed above 1.6% this month, double what they were as recently as November, driven by expectations of faster growth and inflation as vaccines enable a consumer rebound from the pandemic slump.But Yellen says that the size of the government’s interest payments are the best guide to how much spending room there is. As a share of the economy, those outlays are “no higher than they were back in 2007,” she told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday -- even though the national debt is more than twice as big as it was back then.By Yellen’s preferred measure, “we are not in a troublesome zone,” said David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.That doesn’t mean there are no potential problems ahead.Sooner or later, U.S. debt service costs will likely start rising again. The Congressional Budget Office doesn’t expect it to happen until 2025, after interest payments bottom out at 1.1% of GDP, the lowest since at least the early 1960s.Historically NormalThat projection is based on the assumption of a gradual rise in 10-year Treasury rates of about 20 basis points a year, from 0.9% in 2020 to 1.5% in 2023. By contrast, in the past few weeks alone, yields have surged some 70 basis points. The CBO, which has consistently overestimated interest rates in the past decade, could be wrong in the other direction this time.Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict a steeper climb in yields, with the 10-year rate ending this year at 1.9% and climbing to 2.4% in 2024. Even so, that would “leave debt-servicing costs well within the normal historical range,” Goldman economists Laura Nicolae and Ronnie Walker wrote in a March 10 report.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“Debt service costs change slowly over time, and rising yields at the moment won’t significantly increase the interest taxpayers owe on current debt. However, all the new debt that is being issued will cause total financing payments to increase which over time will reduce the government’s flexibility in allocating discretionary portions of the budget. As long as the yield curve remains relatively steep and most government financing is done shorter term, interest costs shouldn’t rise much.”-- Ira F. Jersey, chief U.S. interest-rate strategistStill, the uncertainty over “how much is too much” when it comes to government debt is a good reason for the Biden administration to finance at least some of its forthcoming spending measures by raising revenue rather than borrowing, according to Wessel at Brookings.“The case for building in some tax increases into the next bill, even if they don’t take effect immediately, is probably prudent,” he said. “Just to give us a little bit of comfort that we aren’t going to run up the debt too big.”‘Great Capacity’Last year’s budget deficit, a peacetime record at close to 16% of GDP, paid for pandemic stimulus that’s gone a long way toward reviving the economy. Biden is now juicing it some more. It’s that prospect of faster growth, and higher inflation to accompany it, that’s sent bond yields on a tear – and stung fixed-income investors. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index is down 3.4% this year.While markets fret about inflation, officials are more focused on lingering pandemic shortfalls -– like a jobs gap of more than 9 million compared with a year ago. That’s what is driving policy.The Federal Reserve, which starts a two-day meeting Tuesday, says it won’t raise interest rates or trim bond purchases anytime soon. Biden and Yellen say the risk of spending too little outweighs the risk of spending too much.While the U.S. has gone further than most, similar policies have been enacted all over the world during the pandemic. Group of Seven governments borrowed a net $7 trillion in 2020. At the current low interest rates, the cost of servicing all that debt is actually negative after adjustment for inflation, according to a Bloomberg Economics analysis.“The U.S. government continues to have great capacity to borrow,” said David Levy, chairman of Jerome Levy Forecasting Center LLC. “Market constraints on the further expansion of fiscal deficits are far more likely to show up in emerging-market countries and some others, not in the United States.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow bounces off fresh record but tech rebounds; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Bank of England Official Says QE ‘Not Ideal’ in the Longer Term

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s main program to stimulate the economy is “not ideal in the long run,” an official overseeing threats to the banking system said.Alex Brazier, the U.K. central bank’s executive director of financial stability, identified the quantitative easing program as a potential risk. Under the measure, the bank buys bonds in markets to keep a lid on interest rates.“It sends a signal to the market that whenever people are struggling for cash, don’t worry we’ll come in and buy gilts,” Brazier said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph. “This is a major area, I think, of unfinished business in financial stability. Over the past 10 years, the system’s developed a lot (and) shifted away from banks towards non-banks. On balance, that’s good, but we’ve caught a glimpse in March of how, without proper development of regulation and infrastructure, things can go wrong.”The bank plans to purchase about 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) of bonds this year, bringing to 895 billion pounds the value of securities it has scooped up since the last financial crisis more than a decade ago.Brazier is a member of the BOE’s financial policy committee, which assess risks to the banking system. His term ends on March 31.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As mortgage rates keep surging, experts say borrowers shouldn't delay

    Before long, today's rates could look incredibly cheap.