U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.25
    -15.57 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,241.56
    +37.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.23
    -144.64 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.52
    -11.42 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.87
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    +17.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4150
    +0.5550 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,711.32
    -137.15 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.60
    -5.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Nuwellis, Inc.
·3 min read
Nuwellis, Inc.
Nuwellis, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced that on December 27, 2022, the Company received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that Nuwellis has evidenced full compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The notice indicated that as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock having been at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company has regained compliance under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and advised that the matter is now closed.

About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically superior therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements 
Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2022 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS: 
Vivian Cervantes
Gilmartin Group LLC 
ir@nuwellis.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • 10 Undervalued Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 undervalued chip stocks to buy today. You can skip our industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Buy. The semiconductor market is essential to the advancement in technologies as the chips produced by the industry are used ubiquitously in a wide range […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Down

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) company -- fell for a seventh straight trading day on Tuesday as markets reopened. Through 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of the EV kingpin tumbled 6.8% from Friday's close, marking Tesla's 15th down day this month. On Dec. 26, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla will suspend for an eighth day its production at its Shanghai electric car plant, the largest in the world.

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • 3 Top Dividend Growth Stocks I'm Buying to Close Out 2022

    As stock prices have fallen, quality tech company stock dividend yields have been pushed higher. Despite the bear market, computing technology is still growing, offering a potent combination of current dividend income with the potential for growth and higher dividend income payments in the future. As 2022 comes to a close, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) top my list of dividend growth stocks I'm buying right now.

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • 10 Most Overvalued Companies According to the Media

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most overvalued companies according to the financial media. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Most Overvalued Companies According to the Media. The significant correction in the global equities markets over the past 11 months of 2022 […]

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 8

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price In Tune With Earnings

    NVIDIA Corporation's ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 62.8x might make it look like a strong sell...