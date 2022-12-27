U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.25
    -15.57 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,241.56
    +37.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.23
    -144.64 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.52
    -11.42 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.87
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    +17.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4150
    +0.5550 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,711.32
    -137.15 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.60
    -5.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

NuZee Announces Intent to Effect 1-for-35 Reverse Stock Split

·5 min read

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) ("NuZee" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, announced today that it intends to effect a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.)

As previously disclosed, at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders ("Special Meeting") held on December 9, 2022, the stockholders of the Company approved a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of its common stock and authorized the Board of Directors (the "Board") to select the ratio of the reverse stock split within a range from 1-for-10 to 1-for-50. The Board has since exercised such discretion to effect a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will become effective on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 upon filing with the Nevada Secretary of State of an amendment to the Company's articles of incorporation. The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP when the market opens on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NUZE." The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company's common stock to enable the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The 1-for-35 reverse stock split will automatically convert 35 current shares of the Company's common stock into one share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares of the Company's common stock shall be entitled to receive such additional fraction of a share of the Company's common stock as is necessary to increase the fractional shares to a full share. The reverse stock split did not change the par value of the common stock or the authorized number of shares of common stock.

Proportional adjustments also will be made to the exercise and conversion prices of the Company's outstanding stock options and warrants, and to the number of shares issued and issuable under the Company's stock incentive plans.

Stockholders holding their shares electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to brokers' particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. For those stockholders holding physical stock certificates, the Company's transfer agent, V Stock Transfer, LLC, will send instructions for exchanging those certificates for shares held electronically in book-entry form or for new certificates, in either case representing the post-split number of shares.

In connection with the reverse stock split, the Company's CUSIP number will change to 67073S307 at the market open on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID-19, including supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast and blend coffee beans necessary to produce its products and provide its co-packing services; NuZee's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions; the fact that certain of NuZee's single serve coffee products are expected to be manufactured, processed and packaged for NuZee by its partners on a purchase order basis pursuant to agreements between the parties; the fact that sales are completed on a purchase order basis without any written agreement between NuZee and its customers; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy. For a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuzee-announces-intent-to-effect-1-for-35-reverse-stock-split-301710367.html

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • 10 Undervalued Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 undervalued chip stocks to buy today. You can skip our industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Buy. The semiconductor market is essential to the advancement in technologies as the chips produced by the industry are used ubiquitously in a wide range […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Down

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) company -- fell for a seventh straight trading day on Tuesday as markets reopened. Through 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of the EV kingpin tumbled 6.8% from Friday's close, marking Tesla's 15th down day this month. On Dec. 26, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla will suspend for an eighth day its production at its Shanghai electric car plant, the largest in the world.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Is fuboTV Stock On Borrowed Time?

    Tons of stocks have lost most of their market value, and live-TV streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is among them. The company has demonstrated stunning revenue growth over the past couple of years, but it has financial red flags that investors should consider before buying the stock. This makes live television significantly price-competitive, so fuboTV must offer its service nearly at cost to remain competitive.

  • AMC stock down more than 7% at open as APE shares soar

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre discusses the decline in stock for AMC following the entertainment company’s plans to sell stock.

  • Dow Jones Rises, But Tesla, Moderna Lead Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The Dow rose in a split market as many industrial, metal and energy plays thrive. Tesla, Moderna and Nvidia led a growth sell-off.

  • Should You Sell Apple (AAPL) Now?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Concentrated Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.72% (net), compared to a -3.37% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The energy sector remained relatively strong in the quarter […]

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • 10 Most Overvalued Companies According to the Media

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most overvalued companies according to the financial media. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Most Overvalued Companies According to the Media. The significant correction in the global equities markets over the past 11 months of 2022 […]