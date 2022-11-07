U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

NuZee Latin America S.A. DE V.C. Announces Distribution Of Industrias Marino S.A. DE V.C.'s brand Café El Marino Single Serve Pour Over & Brew Bag Coffees Into Soriana's And Other Major Retailers In Mexico

·4 min read

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ : NUZE) , a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats, and NuZee Latin America, a 50/50 joint venture in Mexico between Industrias Marino S.A. DE V.C. and NuZee, Inc., are pleased to announce the distribution of Café El Marino's single serve pour over coffee and brew bag coffee products into major retailers in Mexico.

Café El Marino Single Serve Pour Over Coffee
Café El Marino Single Serve Pour Over Coffee

The Café El Marino Single Serve products are sold in approximately 250 retail locations throughout Mexico through many nationally and regionally recognized retailers such as Soriana's, Gutierrez, El Mirador, DAX and Super Duarte. The Café El Marino Brand is nationally recognized in Mexico and maintains a strong presence on retail shelves. These new formats offer consumers in Mexico a convenient new way to enjoy a familiar brand they love.

"We are excited to introduce these new single serve coffee formats into the market in Mexico and are thrilled with the progress and quick distribution we are gaining. We are hopeful that, over time, the single serve brew bag will grow to become the leading single serve format in Mexico due to its simplicity and the great coffee it can brew," said Arturo Lizarraga, Chief Executive Officer of Industrias Marino S.A. DE V.C.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to co-packing and packaging.

About Industrias Marino S.E. DE V.C.

Café El Marino was founded in Mazatlán in 1950 and began exporting green coffee and roasted coffee to the United States in the 1960's. Later Café El Marino began to offer soluble coffee and grew to become one of the largest manufacturers of instant coffee in North America. Industrias Marino also started importing alliances with foreign companies to import brands to distribute throughout Mexico. Today Industrias Marino has established itself as a major coffee producer and distributor in the country.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

 

(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuzee-latin-america-sa-de-vc-announces-distribution-of-industrias-marino-sa-de-vcs-brand-cafe-el-marino-single-serve-pour-over--brew-bag-coffees-into-sorianas-and-other-major-retailers-in-mexico-301669916.html

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.

