The NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Yearly Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.3% to US$102 in the week after its latest annual results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$862m and statutory earnings per share of US$2.88 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that NV5 Global is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on NV5 Global after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for NV5 Global

After the latest results, the six analysts covering NV5 Global are now predicting revenues of US$932.1m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.2% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 15% to US$3.23. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$928.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.24 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$125. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on NV5 Global, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$165 and the most bearish at US$102 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await NV5 Global shareholders.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the NV5 Global's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that NV5 Global's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 8.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that NV5 Global is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$125, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for NV5 Global going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with NV5 Global .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.