NVE Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

NVE Corporation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.



Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 57% to $10.7 million from $6.82 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 59% increase in product sales and a 5% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 67% to $6.09 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $3.65 million, or $0.75 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For the first six months of fiscal 2023, total revenue increased 29% to $18.1 million from $14.0 million for the first six months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 29% increase in product sales and a 19% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 42% to $10.2 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, from $7.23 million, or $1.49 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2022.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022.



“We are pleased to report record revenue and earnings for the quarter,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to supply-chain disruptions, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Story continues

###

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Sept. 30 2022 2021 Revenue Product sales $ 10,514,539 $ 6,630,012 Contract research and development 203,285 193,450 Total revenue 10,717,824 6,823,462 Cost of sales 2,402,781 1,544,134 Gross profit 8,315,043 5,279,328 Expenses Research and development 669,978 707,997 Selling, general, and administrative 435,625 483,116 Total expenses 1,105,603 1,191,113 Income from operations 7,209,440 4,088,215 Interest income 351,375 294,858 Income before taxes 7,560,815 4,383,073 Provision for income taxes 1,470,442 736,566 Net income $ 6,090,373 $ 3,646,507 Net income per share – basic $ 1.26 $ 0.75 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.75 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,830,826 4,833,232 Diluted 4,830,956 4,836,603

Six Months Ended Sept. 30 2022 2021 Revenue Product sales $ 17,587,500 $ 13,583,778 Contract research and development 466,731 392,847 Total revenue 18,054,231 13,976,625 Cost of sales 4,054,628 3,313,715 Gross profit 13,999,603 10,662,910 Expenses Research and development 1,271,896 1,516,139 Selling, general, and administrative 806,946 949,734 Total expenses 2,078,842 2,465,873 Income from operations 11,920,761 8,197,037 Interest income 634,436 584,578 Income before taxes 12,555,197 8,781,615 Provision for income taxes 2,324,707 1,555,542 Net income $ 10,230,490 $ 7,226,073 Net income per share – basic $ 2.12 $ 1.50 Net income per share – diluted $ 2.12 $ 1.49 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,830,826 4,833,232 Diluted 4,830,927 4,836,621

NVE CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30 AND MARCH 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,583,539 $ 10,449,510 Marketable securities, short-term 10,326,647 20,839,683 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 5,860,414 4,704,829 Inventories 5,794,849 5,088,635 Prepaid expenses and other assets 600,913 420,520 Total current assets 26,166,362 41,503,177 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 9,603,049 9,739,244 Leasehold improvements 1,826,334 1,810,872 11,429,383 11,550,116 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,990,224 10,943,731 Net fixed assets 439,159 606,385 Deferred tax assets 894,045 483,469 Marketable securities, long-term 39,514,685 24,314,211 Right-of-use asset – operating lease 494,070 560,250 Total assets $ 67,508,321 $ 67,467,492 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 399,263 $ 943,535 Accrued payroll and other 2,861,151 1,356,689 Operating lease 157,830 156,121 Total current liabilities 3,418,244 2,456,345 Operating lease 374,941 446,018 Total liabilities 3,793,185 2,902,363 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 48,308 48,308 Additional paid-in capital 19,303,570 19,256,485 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,784,035 ) (318,120 ) Retained earnings 46,147,293 45,578,456 Total shareholders’ equity 63,715,136 64,565,129 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 67,508,321 $ 67,467,492

CONTACT: Joseph Schmitz, CFO (952) 829-9217



