NVE Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.
Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 57% to $10.7 million from $6.82 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 59% increase in product sales and a 5% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 67% to $6.09 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $3.65 million, or $0.75 per share, for the prior-year quarter.
For the first six months of fiscal 2023, total revenue increased 29% to $18.1 million from $14.0 million for the first six months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 29% increase in product sales and a 19% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 42% to $10.2 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, from $7.23 million, or $1.49 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2022.
The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022.
“We are pleased to report record revenue and earnings for the quarter,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.
NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.
Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to supply-chain disruptions, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
NVE CORPORATION
Quarter Ended Sept. 30
2022
2021
Revenue
Product sales
$
10,514,539
$
6,630,012
Contract research and development
203,285
193,450
Total revenue
10,717,824
6,823,462
Cost of sales
2,402,781
1,544,134
Gross profit
8,315,043
5,279,328
Expenses
Research and development
669,978
707,997
Selling, general, and administrative
435,625
483,116
Total expenses
1,105,603
1,191,113
Income from operations
7,209,440
4,088,215
Interest income
351,375
294,858
Income before taxes
7,560,815
4,383,073
Provision for income taxes
1,470,442
736,566
Net income
$
6,090,373
$
3,646,507
Net income per share – basic
$
1.26
$
0.75
Net income per share – diluted
$
1.26
$
0.75
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
4,830,826
4,833,232
Diluted
4,830,956
4,836,603
Six Months Ended Sept. 30
2022
2021
Revenue
Product sales
$
17,587,500
$
13,583,778
Contract research and development
466,731
392,847
Total revenue
18,054,231
13,976,625
Cost of sales
4,054,628
3,313,715
Gross profit
13,999,603
10,662,910
Expenses
Research and development
1,271,896
1,516,139
Selling, general, and administrative
806,946
949,734
Total expenses
2,078,842
2,465,873
Income from operations
11,920,761
8,197,037
Interest income
634,436
584,578
Income before taxes
12,555,197
8,781,615
Provision for income taxes
2,324,707
1,555,542
Net income
$
10,230,490
$
7,226,073
Net income per share – basic
$
2.12
$
1.50
Net income per share – diluted
$
2.12
$
1.49
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
4,830,826
4,833,232
Diluted
4,830,927
4,836,621
NVE CORPORATION
Sept. 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,583,539
$
10,449,510
Marketable securities, short-term
10,326,647
20,839,683
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000
5,860,414
4,704,829
Inventories
5,794,849
5,088,635
Prepaid expenses and other assets
600,913
420,520
Total current assets
26,166,362
41,503,177
Fixed assets
Machinery and equipment
9,603,049
9,739,244
Leasehold improvements
1,826,334
1,810,872
11,429,383
11,550,116
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
10,990,224
10,943,731
Net fixed assets
439,159
606,385
Deferred tax assets
894,045
483,469
Marketable securities, long-term
39,514,685
24,314,211
Right-of-use asset – operating lease
494,070
560,250
Total assets
$
67,508,321
$
67,467,492
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
399,263
$
943,535
Accrued payroll and other
2,861,151
1,356,689
Operating lease
157,830
156,121
Total current liabilities
3,418,244
2,456,345
Operating lease
374,941
446,018
Total liabilities
3,793,185
2,902,363
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock
48,308
48,308
Additional paid-in capital
19,303,570
19,256,485
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,784,035
)
(318,120
)
Retained earnings
46,147,293
45,578,456
Total shareholders’ equity
63,715,136
64,565,129
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
67,508,321
$
67,467,492
CONTACT: Joseph Schmitz, CFO (952) 829-9217