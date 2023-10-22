NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $1.00

The board of NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.00 per share on the 30th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

NVE's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, NVE's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 101% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

EPS is set to grow by 6.6% over the next year if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 85%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

NVE Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The most recent annual payment of $4.00 is about the same as the annual payment 8 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

NVE Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. NVE has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.6% per annum. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for NVE that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is NVE not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

